Witnesses Provide Updates to Sedalia Police on C & I Driver

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of July 22nd, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of South Limit Avenue in an attempt to locate a male subject wanted for an active warrant through Pettis County. Deputies arrived on scene and were unable to make contact with the male subject. Deputies then went to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in an attempt to locate the subject, who was not named in the report. Deputies arrived on scene and two males were driving up to the address in a darker colored passenger car. The males were identified, and one of the males was the subject Deputies were looking for, who had the warrant. The information was passed through JCOMM, and the warrant was confirmed. The male was taken into custody and booked at the Pettis County Jail on charges that were not specified in the report. The bond was set at $1500 cash or surety and the unnamed male was given a court date.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO