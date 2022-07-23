Denver Broncos receiver Kendall Hinton ready for impact role

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton and his pancake blocks are being flipped to the right side of the New York Jets’ offensive line. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday after the team’s first training camp practice that Becton will be the starting right tackle this season. The 2020 first-round draft pick entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side. George Fant, who took over at left tackle when Becton was hurt in the season opener last year, will remain at that spot. “It don’t really matter to me,” a noticeably slimmed-down Becton said. “I’ve just got to change my technique up. As long as I’m on the field, it don’t really matter to me. I just know I’ve got to do it different. Different things on the right side than I’ve got to do on the left, so it’s a work in progress.”

NFL ・ 4 MINUTES AGO