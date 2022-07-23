ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Laine sees big things ahead after signing contract extension

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'There's no place I would rather play in this league,' star winger says after inking four-year deal. Blue Jackets fans -- and really, it seems, much of the NHL -- were in varying amounts of joy and shock as they scrolled through Twitter on July 13 when news broke that star...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: Post-2022 NHL Draft

During general manager Steve Yzerman’s tenure, the Detroit Red Wings have steadily maintained one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Their pool routinely ranks as one of the top-five groups in the league, and the additions made at the 2022 draft have only helped solidify their pool’s standing as one of the best.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Avalanche Signs Mikhail Maltsev to One-Year Deal

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Mikhail Maltsev to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Maltsev, 24, appeared in 18 games for the Avalanche this season, his third professional campaign in North America. He recorded 48 points (17g/31a) in 56 games for the Colorado Eagles, ranking fourth on the team in points, goals and assists. In the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, Maltsev tied for second on the team with four goals and finished with six points (4g/2a) in his first AHL postseason action.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Lundestrom signs two-year contract with Ducks, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward had an NHL career high in goals, assists, points last season. Isac Lundestrom signed a two-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 22-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Lundestrom had an NHL...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toronto, OH
NHL

Puljujarvi signs one-year contract with Oilers, avoids hearing

Forward gets $3 million, had NHL career-high 36 points last season. Jesse Puljujarvi signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The 24-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday. Puljujarvi had an NHL career-high 36 points (14...
NHL
NHL

Canes Re-Sign Mattheos To One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Stelio Mattheos to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Mattheos $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with an $85,000 guarantee.
NHL
NHL

Recapping the Impact of the Predators 2022 Offseason

An Overview of Nashville's Signings, Draft Picks and Free Agency Acquisitions. The 2022 Nashville Predators offseason has been like a furious game of "Red Light, Green Light," with moves coming at the most unexpected times. It's certainly been busy with the Preds stockpiling talent in trades, free agency and the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Erik Gudbranson
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
James
NHL

Territory Talk: Tkachuk talks Big Trade, Battle of Florida and More!

Matthew Tkachuk joins Doug Plagens on the Territory Talk podcast to discuss joining the Florida Panthers, the Battle of Florida and more. An hour before his introductory press conference at FLA Live Arena on Monday, Matthew Tkachuk joined the Territory Talk podcast to discuss being traded to the Panthers, what he'll bring to the organization, his thoughts on the Battle of Florida and more.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

The Wright Call

On draft night, Kraken 2022 top draft pick Shane Wright received a text from 2021 first-rounder Matty Beniers within five minutes after GM Ron Francis announced Wright's name. Then, a bit later, Kraken veterans Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle phoned. Same goes over the ensuing 24 hours, when the young center heard by audio or text from alternate captains Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz, plus leading scorer Jared McCann.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Tuomaala Learning from Adversity

The 2021-22 season did not go the way Samu Tuomaala envisioned it. Heading into the campaign, the Flyers' 2021 second-round pick 46th overall, hoped to play in the American Hockey League for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Oulu, Finland, native showed flashes of promise in training camp with the Flyers...
NHL
NHL

Q&A Highlights: Owen Beck and Lane Hutson

MONTREAL -- Owen Beck and Lane Hutson got a taste of what it's like to be a member of the Montreal Canadiens organization during the team's development camp, and it did not disappoint. The two 2022 second-round picks shared their thoughts on the four-day affair at the Bell Sports Complex...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL

Pysyk out for start of season with Red Wings after surgery

30-year-old defenseman had procedure to repair torn Achilles tendon. Mark Pysyk will be out for the start of this season for the Detroit Red Wings after he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old defenseman is expected to need 4-6 months to recover. He signed a one-year,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

5 things we learned at 2022 Prospect Camp

The St. Louis Blues' annual prospect camp ended on July 14 - just as NHL Free Agency was heating up. The 32 prospects at Centene Community Ice Center that week each had their own takeaways. For some, it was their first taste of what professional training would entail, and for others it was a chance to impress the organization and make a push for an NHL roster spot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Henry Bowlby

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Henry Bowlby has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract. Bowlby, 25, skated in 64 games in 2021-22 with Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, producing 28 points (12-16-28). The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Flyers, Fletcher Mishandled Need for Backup Goaltender

Direct criticism aimed at the Philadelphia Flyers is running rampant. The media has been highly critical of general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher’s plan for “stabilizing” the team with hopes of long-term contention. The fan base has voiced vehement frustration for the organization’s mismanagement of their offseason strategy, specifically the failure to find a way to land coveted free agent and local icon Johnny Gaudreau.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Marner supports Wright after prospect fell to Kraken in 2022 draft

TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner was watching the 2022 NHL Draft on television and, like everyone tuning in, he saw Shane Wright was emotionally down. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward confirmed Monday that he texted Wright with a note of encouragement moments after the 18-year-old forward was selected with the No. 4 pick by the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre in Montreal.
NHL
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 25.07.22

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
NHL

Homegrown Talent: Raleigh Native Phillips Represents At Development Camp

RALEIGH, NC. - "I was kind of numb when I got the phone call, but I just wanted to come out here and make the best of the opportunity." What Devin Phillips felt when receiving an official invitation to Canes Development Camp was understandable. After all, it's not every day that a kid gets the offer to showcase his talent for the NHL team he grew up rooting for.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Luke Hughes: I'll Be Ready | FEATURE

The youngest Hughes brother is preparing for his sophomore season at Michigan. Luke Hughes talks a lot about the path, the path to making it to the NHL. It involves the plan to play a second year at Michigan and to compete at two World Junior tournaments in less than five months. The path includes all areas of growth, size, mind, and maturity. The path to make it, eventually, to the NHL. Plans can vary, but it provides a roadmap.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy