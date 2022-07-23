ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Brooke Henderson, who hasn't won a major in six years, holds two-shot lead at Amundi Evian Championship

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlELx_0gqKx2st00

Last year at the Amundi Evian Championship, Minjee Lee roared back from a seven-shot deficit to win her first major in a playoff. The effort matched the largest come-from-behind triumphs in LPGA major championship history, set by Patty Sheehan and Karrie Webb.

Given Evian’s reputation for low scores, it seems no lead is safe on the shores of Lake Geneva. Brooke Henderson led by as many as five on Saturday but ended the day with a two-stroke advantage over So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner who has struggled of late.

Henderson hasn’t won a major title since 2016 and paces the field at 17 under after posting a steady 68. The 11-time winner on the LPGA set a major championship record with back-to-back 64s in the first two rounds.

“It wasn’t my best today,” said Henderson, “but I really hung in there when I needed to, which feels nice. Was able to birdie a couple of the par 5s at least, which is good. I had a lot of good birdie looks, too, which is all you can really ask for.”

Nelly Korda came into the weekend trailing only Canada’s finest but walked off the 18th green in disbelief after an even-par 71. Four bogeys on the day dropped her into a share of sixth, six shots back of Henderson.

“I didn’t hit it very good,” said Korda, “Didn’t really putt great. Made some really good saves here and there, but overall a little bit of a disappointing day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hz5cg_0gqKx2st00
Sophia Schubert of the United States competes in the Amundi Evian Championship in the French Alps town of Evian-les-Bains, a major tournament on the women’s calendar, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)

Sophia Schubert, the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, sits in solo third. Playing in only her second major as a professional, Schubert birdied the last four holes to get to 13 under. The Texas grad tied for 58th at the Evian five years ago, not long after she beat Albane Valenzuela in the final match of the Women’s Amateur.

“I’m just trying not to think about it in a way,” said Schubert. “I mean, I get to play with some of the best golfers in the world and I think to myself that I deserve to be here.

“I’m just trying to keep my confidence up and just keep going.”

Schubert will be paired in the penultimate group on Sunday alongside Carlota Ciganda, who is in a share of fourth with Sei Young Kim.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko joins Korda in the group at 11 under. Ko won the 2019 Evian.

“Greens are slow and greens are soft,” said Ko, “so everybody can do like aggressive play. So, yeah, I do, too.”

Ryu said it’s a relief that’s she starting to hit more fairways, something that has been a struggle all season. She’s ranks 107th on tour in driving accuracy. Also pleased with her iron play, Ryu noted if she keeps up the aggressive play and makes some putts, she likes her chances tomorrow.

Given that it has been some time since Ryu has been in contention on the LPGA, she admitted to feeling nerves. The six-time winner who last won on the LPGA in 2018 plans to soak up the day.

“I actually talked to a lot of players who retire,” said Ryu, “and they say they don’t miss anything but being in contention. They said we don’t ever feel like that.

“So I want to enjoy as much as I can. And then just being here is really, really wonderful, but if I can hold the trophy it’s going to be amazing.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: LIV Golf has gotten one thing right, and the PGA Tour might have to copy it

There must surely be days when Jay Monahan can empathize with Winston Churchill’s wry observation that the best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter. As commissioner of a “member-led” organization, Monahan is bound by the political reality that the PGA Tour’s lower orders—many of whom couldn’t be identified in a line-up by fans—wield power equal to its upper echelon, upon whom the success of his product depends.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith's partying after Open win show no signs of slowing down just yet

It's fair to say Cameron Smith is still very much dining out on his win at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Despite getting a little bit frosty with a reporter when he was asked about the likelihood of signing for LIV Golf, it's not unreasonable to suggest that Smith has been going full throttle with the celebrations.
GOLF
SkySports

Bernard Gallacher fears Greg Norman will not reach a compromise over LIV Golf

Former captain Bernard Gallacher believes LIV Golf is undermining the Ryder Cup and fears the organisation's "confrontational" CEO Greg Norman is not the man to broker any potential compromise with the established tours. Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not be eligible for...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FanSided

LIV Golf rumors: Two-time major champion next to join break-off tour

LIV Golf is reportedly set to announce their next big signing at Bedminster this week and it will be two-time major champion Bubba Watson. LIV Golf is set to host its third event at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey this week with three new additions to the breakaway tour. Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III and Henrik Stenson all defecting from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed golf league.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evian#Lpga#U S Women
Golf Channel

3M Open payout: Tony Finau increases season earnings by over 50%

Tony Finau increased his earnings this season by more than 50% by winning the 3M Open and its $1.35 million first-place prize on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities. Finau entered the week having cleared just under $2.7 million in 20 starts, among them two runner-up finishes. He also was 30th in the FedExCup, but has now risen to 17th and safely inside that top 30 number that will qualify for East Lake.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Brooke Henderson after claiming second major: "Did we really do this?"

Brooke Henderson survived a rollercoaster final round and birdied the last hole to win the Amundi Evian Championship by one shot at 17-under-par at Evian Resort Golf Club in France. The 24-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario, entered the final round with a two-shot lead but struggled out of the gates,...
GOLF
ESPN

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia changes mind, not resigning DP World Tour membership

LIV Golf Invitational Series player Sergio Garcia says he has changed his mind on giving up his DP World Tour membership. "When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour," Garcia told ESPN. "That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.
GOLF
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson ‘gutted’ after winning 800m silver at World Championships

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson told BBC Breakfast that she is “gutted” after winning silver in the women’s 800 meters at the World Athletics Championships. While she said her family were “cracking open the champagne,” she won’t be sipping any bubbly just yet as she is “still a little bit gutted” to lose out on the gold to US runner Athing Mu in Eugene, Oregon.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour veteran questions response to LIV Golf

For the most part, we’ve seen a lot of golfers who stick with the PGA Tour speaking out about why they don’t like the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. In the case of veteran golfer Hunter Mahan, however, he wonders if the way the PGA Tour is responding to the upstart league is legal.
GOLF
FanSided

3M Open purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the 3M Open payout for the week to see how much prize money each player will bring home from TPC Twin Cities and the $7.5 million purse. No matter where the PGA Tour went after The Open at St. Andrews, it was always going to feel like a small letdown for the golf world. It just so happens the next stop was Blaine, MN for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities and, as a result of being the week after a major championship in another country, the field was not that inspiring or all that strong.
BLAINE, MN
Golf.com

Eddie Pepperell on LIV Golf defections and why he’ll never join

Eddie Pepperell doesn’t see himself as a golfer. In his mind, he’s just another person who happens to hit more fairways than you or me. If you are one of his 163k Twitter followers, you’d know that Pepperell is a dog lover (owner of Gus and Pip), a Stranger Things enthusiast and is honest to a fault.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy