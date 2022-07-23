Harry Franklin Hunter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center has announced Will Miller as the new deputy director. Miller has spent the last three years as a business coach for the WVSBDC in the Charleston office. While in this position, he became a certified business adviser through Kent State University.
