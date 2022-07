Doris E. Rudd, 92, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Lander, Wyoming. At her request no services will be held. Doris was born on March 15, 1930, daughter of William and Opal B. (Cloninger) Shampine in Wood River, Illinois. She grew up in Minnesota and married Robert in 1947. They had 3 daughters and 1 son. She lived on the Family Farm until 1962 when Robert was transferred to Lander when US Steel opened and they made Wyoming their home.

