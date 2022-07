Click here to read the full article. After taking a nearly three-week hiatus due to health reasons, Shawn Mendes said Wednesday that he has to cancel the rest of his tour dates in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. The 23-year-old singer said that after speaking with his team and working with a group of health professionals, it’s become more clear that he has to take the time off.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020 “We were hopeful that I might be able to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO