Cha Cha Real Smooth is very much Cooper Raiff's creation. He wrote/directed/produced/edited and starred in this Sundance charmer, and creates the entire homey attitude and lo-fi atmosphere that the film surrounds itself in. But what turns this film into a story of warmth and compassion rather than an exercise in unmitigated whimsy is his co-star Dakota Johnson. Raiff's character Andrew, despite being congeniality personified, is certainly not without his flaws. But a coming of age story like Andrew's often ends up with tunnel vision, with all the world's conundrums swirling around the protagonist's adolescence. Johnson's Domino enters the turbulence of Andrew's early 20s not as someone with a role to play but as someone with her own winding road waiting to be traveled. Johnson's ability to anchor Raiff's coming of age tale in the real world comes from her treatment as a co-protagonist rather than someone billed in the supporting cast.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO