Chicago Weather Alert: NWS confirms tornadoes touched down in Naperville, Crest Hill

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in south Naperville early Saturday morning and a second tornado touched down in Crest Hill and tracked into the north side of Joliet.

The tornado touched down around 5:41 a.m., according to a release from the city. The NWS said winds reached 70 mph.

Tornadic debris signature on radar confirms a tornado in south Naperville with the starting point around a shopping plaza on the NE corner of Rt. 59 & 95th St. leaving snapped trees and damaged roofs. The storm even sent a branch through the façade of the mall.

CBS 2's Steven Graves visited Naperville where cleanup is underway. The landlord of the mall said a tree shattered the window in one of the businesses but has since been removed.

Outside of the Jewel-Osco in the mall, a line of trees was snapped in half. A manager said the store was opened at the time of the storm and workers had to shelter in place.

According to city officials, no residential damage or injuries were reported, and most of the damage was reported along the Route 59 corridor from White Eagle Drive south past Hassert Boulevard.

Multiple gas leaks were also reported at a commercial building near Route 59 and 95th Street, but those leaks were repaired. Several roads were also blocked by downed tree branches, and minor flooding was reported. Some residents near Washington Street and Gartner Road lost power for a short time, but it was restored shortly after 7 a.m.

Assessment of the storm is ongoing. Additional details will be available later.

The NWS also confirmed a second tornado touched down near Crest Hill Saturday morning and tracked into the north side of Joliet. The NWS said winds for this tornado reached 80 mph.

Both tornadoes have preliminarily been rated EF-0.