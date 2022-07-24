ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather Alert: NWS confirms tornadoes touched down in Naperville, Crest Hill

By Steven Graves, Jackie Kostek
 3 days ago
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in south Naperville early Saturday morning and a second tornado touched down in Crest Hill and tracked into the north side of Joliet.

The tornado touched down around 5:41 a.m., according to a release from the city. The NWS said winds reached 70 mph.

Tornadic debris signature on radar confirms a tornado in south Naperville with the starting point around a shopping plaza on the NE corner of Rt. 59 & 95th St. leaving snapped trees and damaged roofs. The storm even sent a branch through the façade of the mall.

CBS 2's Steven Graves visited Naperville where cleanup is underway. The landlord of the mall said a tree shattered the window in one of the businesses but has since been removed.

Outside of the Jewel-Osco in the mall, a line of trees was snapped in half. A manager said the store was opened at the time of the storm and workers had to shelter in place.

According to city officials, no residential damage or injuries were reported, and most of the damage was reported along the Route 59 corridor from White Eagle Drive south past Hassert Boulevard.

Multiple gas leaks were also reported at a commercial building near Route 59 and 95th Street, but those leaks were repaired. Several roads were also blocked by downed tree branches, and minor flooding was reported. Some residents near Washington Street and Gartner Road lost power for a short time, but it was restored shortly after 7 a.m.

Assessment of the storm is ongoing. Additional details will be available later.

No injuries were reported.

City of Naperville is reporting storm damage, mainly damaged trees throughout south Naperville. The majority of the damage including roof damage to one commercial building is along Route 59 from White Eagle Drive south to Hassert.

The NWS also confirmed a second tornado touched down near Crest Hill Saturday morning and tracked into the north side of Joliet. The NWS said winds for this tornado reached 80 mph.

Both tornadoes have preliminarily been rated EF-0.

KICK AM 1530

See Damage from Tornadoes Over the Weekend in Illinois

It was a stormy weekend in and around the Chicago, Illinois area over the weekend with confirmed tornadoes that touched down. New video shows the damage that has affected several communities. The National Weather Service confirmed that tornadoes touched down in Naperville, Crest Hill and also Joliet, Illinois. Fox 32...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- First front is crossing our area now, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to Chicago between 2:00 pm through 5:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, skies become partly cloudy between two fronts. The second front crosses our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) Thursday morning, bringing daybreak showers.Once that front is through, beautiful clearing for the entire weekend.TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearning. High 82. Less Humid.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 80.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More Lollapalooza street closures begin Wednesday through Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Lollapalooza starts on Thursday and with great music comes major road closures.The city is reminding residents, businesses and commuters you're going to need to navigate your way around blocked streets and to be patient.Preparations are underway including Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shut down. And that's only part of it.Click here for a list of closures throughout the area.  You can always take the train or bus, but remember alcohol is not allowed on Metra during Lollapalooza.
CHICAGO, IL
