Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton has announced its upcoming 2022-23 season, which offers something for just about everyone. More than two years after the global health pandemic caused stages everywhere to go dark, Lakeland will be welcoming back its patrons, and hoping to attract new ones, with a diverse performance lineup that includes everything from dramatic plays to favorite musicals, concerts and movie showings.

LITTLETON, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO