ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man dies in shooting outside west Phoenix sports bar

12news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A man was killed in an overnight shooting at a west Phoenix sports bar on Saturday. Officers were called out to the area near Indian School Road and 51st Avenue just before 2 a.m. for reports of gunshots, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police found...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

3 men shot in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving three victims near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Three men were taken to a hospital, but 26-year-old Sergio Bugarin Casas later died of his injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for leads in two 2017 murder cases

This article originally appeared Dec. 11, 2017. A 75-year-old man was found murdered in the southwest Valley. “Nobody really knows why he was killed,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “That’s why investigators are asking people in the community to help solve this.”. On Oct. 7, 2017,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dead woman found near trail at Phoenix's North Mountain

The group of teens are raising money for the couple so they can buy groceries, pay bills and travel easily. New suicide hotline number receives over 100K calls, texts in first week. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When people call 988, a mental health professional will be on the other...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigating after woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters found the subject, who was beyond resuscitation efforts, on a trail near Seventh and Peoria avenues in the North Mountain Park area. Police detectives took over the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix police investigating late-night shooting that left one man dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death late Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Police and fire crews arrived in the area and found a man dead inside a pickup truck.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, 2 kids hospitalized after speeding driver causes crash in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and several others, including two kids, are in the hospital after a speeding driver caused a serious crash in Tolleson on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., police say a man was speeding on 99th Avenue when he hit a crossover SUV carrying five people that was trying to turn left to jump onto Interstate 10. A woman was thrown from the CUV and died at the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sports Bar#Violent Crime#Purple Turtle#Silent Witness
AZFamily

Mesa family fight suspect followed by police speeds, crashes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tried to stop a man who fled from police after a family fight, but he ended up crashing in the Mesa area on Monday night. Police said they were called out to a domestic violence situation near University and Val Vista drives around 6:45 p.m. Sgt. Chuck Trapani with Mesa Police said the police helicopter spotted 45-year-old Phillip Penneman leaving the scene in a Hyundai Sonata. Officers in the air told officers on the ground, who tried to stop him, but he sped off, police said. Officers said they backed off and used their helicopter to follow Penneman. He eventually got on the U.S. 60., where officers called on the Department of Public Safety to help with its helicopter.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Dispute at Tempe apartment leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are investigating a shooting the department said left a victim hospitalized and the shooter dead. Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment near 8th Street and South McClintock Drive in Tempe for a person with a gunshot wound. According to police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
AZFamily

Man dead after overnight shooting at bar in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting at a west Phoenix bar. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting a shooting at the Purple Turtle Bar and Grill in west Phoenix near 51st Ave. and Indian School Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man identified to be Angel Carillo, 22, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound to the head after shooting in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head on Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call for a shooting near 35th Avenue & West Buckeye Road. When they arrived on scene they found the victim who had been shot in the head, officials said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Tempe apartment complex

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead and another person is fighting for their life after a shooting in Tempe Sunday morning. Tempe police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an apartment complex near 8th Street and University Drive in Tempe around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that there was an alleged fight among some residents that ended with two people being shot. One person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, investigators say the shooter was found dead in his apartment after apparently turning the gun on himself.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Serious injuries reported in rollover crash on I-10 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least one person has been seriously hurt in a rollover crash on I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley. The accident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 under Loop 202 in west Phoenix. It involves at least two cars, one of which rolled over. Two lanes, including the HOV lane, are closed on eastbound I-10 in that area.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria crash leads to pursuit, ends in fire at White Tank Mountains

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a vehicle pursuit started after someone allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and ended with the driver's vehicle on fire in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park. Police responded to reports of a crash near 75th and Grand avenues Sunday...
PEORIA, AZ
12news.com

Man killed in early morning hit-and-run, police searching for the driver

PHOENIX — A man was killed early Sunday morning after a fatal hit-and-run, Phoenix Police officials said. Officers responded to the accident near 57th Avenue & Thomas Road where they found the victim. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Information is limited as authorities are still early...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting at Maryvale bar under investigation

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed at a bar in Maryvale early Saturday morning. The shooting, which broke out at around 2 a.m., happened at the Purple Turtle Sports Bar and Grill near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Authorities say a...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy