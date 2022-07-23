ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between: 7 Differences Between The Book And Movie

By Jerrica Tisdale
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Netflix)

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between is the latest Netflix romance movie climbing up its trending charts. The film follows high school seniors who begin an epic breakup date. When they start dating, they make a pact to break up in about a year, because she doesn't want to have a relationship holding her back from her future. Life and love aren't that simple, so their break up may not be as smooth as expected. The Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between movie explores letting go of the past to make room for the future.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is based on a book of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith. The book and the movie share a name and character names but are quite different, and I am going to focus on some of the major differences that alter the plot a bit.

Let’s examine how the Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between movie is different from the book.

Warning: Spoilers ahead about the Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between movie and book.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Goodbye Day Stops Are Places That Are Significant To Them

In the book, Clare is the one that takes charge of their day. It’s not designed as one big epic date, as in the movie, but as a tour of significant stops in their relationship. They visit places like each other’s houses, parties, the beach, the lake, and school. The stops in the Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between movie are more grand, like a concert, hockey arena, party bus, etc.

This makes sense, because it’s a movie and needs to be more entertaining than just a trip to someone’s basement, plus most epic teen movies need a big party scene. The book goes for the sentimental appeal with these locations, and seem more believable as stops that teens would visit to remember their past. The locations in the film fit more with Aidan’s (Jordan Fisher) characteristics as someone who tries to be perfect.

In the book, Clare and Aidan also don’t make a pact to break up. They’ve been together for over two years and only decide they may have to break up because of college.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aidan’s Passion Isn’t Music

Book Aidan and movie Aidan are very different. One major difference is their passions. Book Aidan loves lacrosse and has no musical aspirations. His college of choice is UCLA, not Berkeley. He wants to move to the West Coast and UCLA is the best school there that accepted him. For movie Aidan, Berkeley represents his dream of being in the music world.

Book Aidan’s future is heading more towards a career in sports, but he’s still open to figuring out his career goals.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stella And Scotty Are Romantically Linked

Movie Stella (Ayo Edebiri) is a lesbian interested in one of her female classmates. She’s also cheerful, nerdy, and a bit of a dork. Book Stella would likely not be friends with movie Stella. Book Stella is more of a character; she loves dark clothes and is a bit more pessimistic/realistic. Book Stella also falls for book Scotty.

They have an enemies to lovers romance. The movie kind of plays on this idea with Scotty (Nico Hiraga) admitting to Stella that he once had a crush on her. Movie Scotty also ends up with Aidan's sister, Riley (Eva Day), which doesn’t happen in the book. She and Scotty have kissed before in the book, but it’s something that caused tension between him and Aidan ever since it happened.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Clare Doesn’t Say I Love You With “Easy Breezy"

Movie Clare (Talia Ryder) tells Aidan that she loves him by saying “easy, breezy.” Book Clare does it by saying “I dove you” because of something that happened on one of their dates. Her inability to say “I love you” causes tension in both the book and the movie. It’s also when she finally says it that she becomes more optimistic about the possibility of them staying together.

Aidan in both the book and movie is the one who stops her from letting them stay together. In the book, they break up mid-book but decide to continue their journey. After Clare finally says she loves him, she questions whether they should just stay together. Aidan realizes that she’s right and that they need to stay broken up. Book Claire explains that “I love you” seems too strong to say to someone if it won’t last forever, which is why she’s hesitant to say those words.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Clare’s Parents Aren’t Divorced From Each Other

Book Clare’s parents are still together. However, they both were married before to their high school sweethearts. This is why Clare thinks she should end things with Aidan. She thinks that high school love stories don’t last and deeper love comes after your first. Movie Clare’s parents are divorced high school sweethearts. She sees them as a cautionary tale on why first love doesn’t work.

Book Clare sees her parents as the perfect example of true love. Movie Clare sees hers as the perfect example of why love can fail. They both relate it to why high school romances don’t last.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aidan Lies About Applying To Harvard

Aidan’s issues with his dad are a major source of conflict in the Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between book. His father wants him to follow in his footsteps and attend Harvard. However, Aidan’s dream has always been to go to the West Coast. Aidan lies to his parents and claims he never got into Harvard. It’s revealed later that he never applied and lied to everyone about it, including Clare.

In the Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between movie, Aidan’s parents pressure him to follow in their footsteps and become a surgeon. He’s planning to go pre-med before Clare convinces him to put himself out there and see what happens in LA. His big lie in the movie is that he never applied to Berkeley. In reality, he applied, but didn’t get into the school.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Clare And Aidan’s “Later” Happens While Still Away At College

In both the movie and book, Clare and Aidan breakup and go off to live their lives apart. In the book, they both go to college. A difference between the book and the movie is that in the book, they also agree to cut off contact until Thanksgiving break. In the Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between movie, they stay in contact.

Once they reunite in the book, over Thanksgiving break, they immediately start kissing. They then cut off contact again because they were both in new relationships at the time. Many months pass without contact, then Aidan out of the blue sends a box to her dorm with a note asking her if it’s time for them to get back together. She thinks to herself that it’s time for their later.

They’ve both been unable to let go, despite doing everything to live apart. In the Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between movie, they meet up again over summer break and their ending is left to the imagination. There is no big gesture like you’d expect from one of the great romantic movies. It’s a simple "let’s see what happens next" moment.

The Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between movie is a coming-of-age story as much as it is a summer romance movie. It’s “easy breezy” lighthearted viewing. You can stream Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between on Netflix (opens in new tab), and buy the book everywhere books are sold.

Spent most of my life in various parts of Illinois, including attending college in Evanston. I have been a life long lover of pop culture, especially television, turned that passion into writing about all things entertainment related. When I'm not writing about pop culture, I can be found channeling Gordon Ramsay by kicking people out the kitchen.

Cinemablend

Goodness Gracious! Shark Week Executive Producer Talks Air Jaws Going Full Top Gun

Shark Week is officially back on Discovery for 2022, with plenty of new shark-filled specials packed into primetime for the next several days. One of those specials is the latest installment in the long-running and fan-favorite Air Jaws series, which began in 2001 and has followed teams of researchers and photographers traveling to South Africa to photograph great white sharks breaching the surface of the water. This year’s is called Air Jaws: Top Guns, and creator and executive producer Jeff Kurr explained why Shark Week embraced Top Gun this time around.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Universal Orlando Is Being Sued Over An Attraction, And Jimmy Fallon Is Involved

Over the last few years we’ve seen Universal Orlando Resort take some real steps to compete in the global theme park game. New additions from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the Jurassic World Velocicoaster to plans for a new third gate, Epic Universe, have made the resort a destination, but with all the changes and additions have come some headaches, including lawsuits. UOR is currently involved in a massive lawsuit over its new theme park, and a recent attempt to make a smaller suit go away, involving Universal Studios Florida’s Jimmy Fallon attraction, has failed.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

Virgin River Season 4 Ending Explained: Mel And Jack’s Romance, And How Everyone Was Set Up For Season 5

Warning: Major SPOILERS ahead for the Virgin River Season 4 ending. Come back once you’ve birthed a set of twins and caught up!. Well, well, well… Virgin River Season 4 finally came to Netflix as part of the 2022 TV schedule, and, as usual for the twisty, small town romance, did not disappoint when it comes to intriguing relationship developments and dramatic romantic twists. The Virgin River Season 3 ending left viewers with a lot of cliffhangers, and you can bet the latest set of episodes did its job by answering fan questions and giving us even more to talk about until Season 5 debuts.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Do Avengers: Endgame's Time Travel Rules Sync Up With Ms. Marvel's? Here's What The Show's Head Writer Says

Avengers: Endgame introduced a number of major plot developments and fictional concepts that are still at play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today. One of the biggest, however, has to be time travel, which ultimately aided Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in defeating Thanos. Loki (which is available to Disney+ subscribers) was the next MCU production to feature time-hopping and more recently, the complex and (dangerous) practice cropped up again in Ms. Marvel. Time travel came into play during a pivotal moment for the latter series, and some may be wondering whether that incident syncs up with Endgame’s pre-established rules. To that end, the show’s head writer, Bisha K. Ali, has shared some thoughts.
TV SERIES
WWD

Lesa Milan of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ on Expanding Her Mina Roe Brand

Click here to read the full article. Lesa Milan may mostly be known as one of the extravagant women on “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” but she also happens to be the mind behind Mina Roe, a high-end fashion brand focused on maternity wear. When the label launched in 2016 it offered an array of clothing options for pregnant women, ensuring they are able to look and feel stylish, sexy and comfortable in their skin.More from WWDAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cinemablend

What Chicago P.D.'s New Series Regular Could Mean For Season 10

The tenth season of Chicago P.D. is still a couple of months away, but the hit NBC drama has some big news about what's on the way for the Intelligence Unit. More than two seasons after P.D. said goodbye to Lisseth Chavez's Rojas as the sixth cop of the unit under Voight, the show has added a new series regular, and the promotion could mean some key changes for Season 10. P.D. fans, prepare to see a lot more of Officer Dante Torres!
CHICAGO, IL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

