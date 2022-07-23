The Big Newsmakers Are Always On "Syracuse's Morning News With Dave Allen!"

A Congressman running for governor of New York state recently faced a rather unexpected line of questioning from a constituent who believes that the Earth is flat. The strange exchange reportedly occurred last Friday afternoon as Rep. Lee Zeldin was holding a campaign event in the community of Watertown. After he had concluded his remarks at the gathering, a member of the audience asked him about the creation of Space Force and then indicated that "the reason I am bringing it up is because we're actually being lied to. NASA gives us CGI animation. Have you heard about Flat Earth?"

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO