The Big Newsmakers Are Always On "Syracuse's Morning News With Dave Allen!"

A Congressman running for governor of New York state recently faced a rather unexpected line of questioning from a constituent who believes that the Earth is flat. The strange exchange reportedly occurred last Friday afternoon as Rep. Lee Zeldin was holding a campaign event in the community of Watertown. After he had concluded his remarks at the gathering, a member of the audience asked him about the creation of Space Force and then indicated that "the reason I am bringing it up is because we're actually being lied to. NASA gives us CGI animation. Have you heard about Flat Earth?"
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, has confirmed that he’s squarely in the camp of those who believe that planet Earth is, in fact, round. The incident came just one day after Zeldin was attacked by a man with a pointed weapon...
Mark Wahlberg is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Massachusetts. FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Dorchester actor as Massachusetts' top choice. "With his brother’s help (Donnie [Wahlberg] was a member of New Kids on...
New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
If a person moves to New York State, do they have to give up their driver's license from where they moved? So many people move to New York for school or a job and may not plan to stay for too long. Do those people need to get a New York driver's license?
New specialty license plates are going to be released in New York State, and they need your input on which design to go with. The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) is releasing their final designs for the "End Domestic Violence" license plate redesign contest. They are partnering with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in celebrating 30-years of responding to domestic violence in the state.
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With a little over a month until New York’s new concealed carry law takes effect, Sheriff Jeffrey Smith of Montgomery County and Sheriff Richard Giardino of Fulton County co-hosted an event to answer questions people have. But, the sheriffs say they have little offer in the way of answers. “There’s a […]
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning to residents about a dangerous and illegal plant. The very invasive plant can cause painful burns and permanent scarring to the skin when touched. The DEC wants New Yorkers to know the risks of the very large, giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum). Simply brushing against the plant or breaking it causes the giant hogweed to release a sap that can cause severe burns when it is combined with sunlight and moisture. The burns can appear within 24 to 48 hours.
Keep your eyes peeled for these pretty but nasty weeds across New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is warning about a plant spreading across the state that could cause some major health consequences called giant hogweed.
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Opened in 1933, the Green Arch offers a little taste of Italy right here in Central New York. While the restaurant offers plenty of menu items, what they're known for is their sauce, which is a secret recipe that is the same one from the day it opened almost 100 years ago.
With the price of gas still extremely high, is New York State offering residents $1,500 relief payments?. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about the latest phishing scam that is an attempt for scammers to steal your personal information. New York State DMV...
Known as a beloved friend who put smiles on the faces of customers for four-decades, a Central New York business owner is sharing the sad news of his passing. Bosco, an African Grey Parrot and mainstay at The Sneaker Store in New Hartford, passed away over the weekend, his owner Rich Karaz said on social media Monday.
Chances are at some point in your driving career you have hopped on the Thruway, aka the 90, and found yourself very frustrated with your fellow drivers. Growing up in Western New York and working all over the 716 I got used to being on the 90 all time and this past weekend when my family and I were traveling to Binghamton, I found myself getting VERY annoyed with some of my fellow drivers.
A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
As the day gets closer and closer to being able to walk into a store in New York State and legally purchase cannabis (marijuana) products, legally, there comes another dozen or so questions that everyone has (myself included) as to other aspects of cannabis in NYS. What is the biggest...
It may not even be August yet and most kids are sleeping in and enjoying vacation these days, but school administrators and staff are hard at work. The future of bus transportation in New York State has made a stop in Niagara Falls this week. Niagara Falls is hosting a...
