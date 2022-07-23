ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

The Big Newsmakers Are Always On "Syracuse's Morning News With Dave Allen!"

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you hear "Syracuse's Morning News" this week? The...

wsyr.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

NY Gubernatorial Candidate Grilled About Flat Earth Theory at Campaign Stop

A Congressman running for governor of New York state recently faced a rather unexpected line of questioning from a constituent who believes that the Earth is flat. The strange exchange reportedly occurred last Friday afternoon as Rep. Lee Zeldin was holding a campaign event in the community of Watertown. After he had concluded his remarks at the gathering, a member of the audience asked him about the creation of Space Force and then indicated that "the reason I am bringing it up is because we're actually being lied to. NASA gives us CGI animation. Have you heard about Flat Earth?"
ELECTIONS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hospitals aim to avoid federal oversight in merger (Good Morning CNY for July 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. The 5-day forecast. CHEERING ON HIS ARMY: Jim and Juli Boeheim and fans react when a foul was not called during Saturday’s game between Boeheim’s Army and The Nerd Team during The Basketball Tournament. The Nerd Team upset Boeheim’s Army. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
iheart.com

This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Massachusetts

Mark Wahlberg is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Massachusetts. FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Dorchester actor as Massachusetts' top choice. "With his brother’s help (Donnie [Wahlberg] was a member of New Kids on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items

New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Gop#Potus
Big Frog 104

Which Is Best? Only 3 Left In The NY License Plate Design Contest

New specialty license plates are going to be released in New York State, and they need your input on which design to go with. The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) is releasing their final designs for the "End Domestic Violence" license plate redesign contest. They are partnering with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in celebrating 30-years of responding to domestic violence in the state.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Sheriffs hold public meeting to discuss concealed carry

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With a little over a month until New York’s new concealed carry law takes effect, Sheriff Jeffrey Smith of Montgomery County and Sheriff Richard Giardino of Fulton County co-hosted an event to answer questions people have. But, the sheriffs say they have little offer in the way of answers. “There’s a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Warns Residents Not To Touch This Dangerous Illegal Plant

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning to residents about a dangerous and illegal plant. The very invasive plant can cause painful burns and permanent scarring to the skin when touched. The DEC wants New Yorkers to know the risks of the very large, giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum). Simply brushing against the plant or breaking it causes the giant hogweed to release a sap that can cause severe burns when it is combined with sunlight and moisture. The burns can appear within 24 to 48 hours.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Dangerous Plant In New York State Right Now

Keep your eyes peeled for these pretty but nasty weeds across New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is warning about a plant spreading across the state that could cause some major health consequences called giant hogweed. What is giant hogweed?. Giant hogweed, a member of...
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cortland: Green Arch Restaurant

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Opened in 1933, the Green Arch offers a little taste of Italy right here in Central New York. While the restaurant offers plenty of menu items, what they're known for is their sauce, which is a secret recipe that is the same one from the day it opened almost 100 years ago.
CORTLAND, NY
WIBX 950

Fact Check: Is New York Sending $1,500 Rebate Checks to Residents?

With the price of gas still extremely high, is New York State offering residents $1,500 relief payments?. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about the latest phishing scam that is an attempt for scammers to steal your personal information. New York State DMV...
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

Open Letter To Anyone Who Drives On The 90 In New York

Chances are at some point in your driving career you have hopped on the Thruway, aka the 90, and found yourself very frustrated with your fellow drivers. Growing up in Western New York and working all over the 716 I got used to being on the 90 all time and this past weekend when my family and I were traveling to Binghamton, I found myself getting VERY annoyed with some of my fellow drivers.
TRAFFIC
94.3 Lite FM

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy