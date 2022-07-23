Jackson County Fair's top ribbon winners

Jackson County Fair Livestock top award winners published below with mnay photos published on pages B5-6. Many photos showing the ribbon winners appear online at https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/ and will be published in future editions of the Vinton-Jackson Courier.

Also, anyone with photos they would like to see published can submit them to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com

Moreover, the buyers of the grand champion animals included many prosperous businesses, well-known organizations and familiar faces throughout Jackson County and region including Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson, Ohio Valley Bank, Holzer Health System, Mark Porter Ford, Coalton Volunteer Fire Department, Strickland Sales and Service, Papa Johns, Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge Justin Skaggs, Jackson Ag Service, Yauger Farm Supply, RoMar Metal, Ricer Equipment, Southern Ohio Monument, DKM Construction, Carman’s Used Cars, Mike’s Gun Shop, Jerry’s Jamestown Market, Geiger Brothers, Randy Evans Construction, Kenny Adkinds Logging, Jackson Save-A-Lot, Rising Creek Farm, Shoemaker Rentals, Piggly Wiggly of Wellston and Oak Hill, Atomic Credit Union, Four Mile Farms, Jerry’s Dolt Center, Triple D Ranch, Wellston Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lewis Turkey Farm, Jackson County Republican Party, OSCO Industries, Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier/Frazier Farms, Shoemaker Rentals, MGN Rolloff, Nationwide Insurance/Virgil Hamilton, Circle M Farms Feed and Supply and Stewart Electric.

Market Poultry

• Haillee Workman, Grand Champion, Market Poultry; Club: Irish Hollow Kids.

• Josealynn Durham, Reserve Champion, Market Poultry; Club Irish Hollow Kids

Market Turkey

• Braydon Brown, Grand Champion, Market Turkey, Club: Hayseeds

• Addison Brown, Reserve Champion, Market Turkey, Club Hayseeds

Market Rabbit

• Jennifer Meldick, Grand Champion, Market Rabbit, Club: Franklin Guys and Gals

• Haley Ross, Reserve Champion, Market Rabbit, Club: Barn Bunch

Market Lamb

• Brady Dailey, Grand Champion, Market Lamb, Club: Country Critters

• Drake Davis, Reserve Champion, Market Lamb, Medallions

• Max Cooper, Top County Bred, Market Lamb, Club: Highlanders

• William Hughes, Rate of Gain, Market Lamb, Market Lamb; Club: Animal House

• Grant Mastin, Overall Showman, Market Lamb, Club: Ridge Runners

Market Goat

• Jade Roach, Grand Champion, Top County Bred, Market Goat, Club: Barnyard Rascals

• Alyssa Zornes, Reserve Champion, Overall Showman, Market Goat, Club: Oak Hill FFA

• Coen Davis, Rate of Gain, Market Goat, Club: Moonshine

• Ella McFann, Runner-up Top County Bred, Market Goat, Club: Jim’s Buckeyes

Beef Feeder

• Mallori Wills, Rate of Gain, Beef Feeder, Club: Forward Thinkers

Dairy Beef Feeder

• Kenna Adkins, Grand Champion, Overall Beef Feeder Showman — 2nd year in a row, Dairy Beef Feeder, Club: Animal House

• Reagan Farrar, Reserve Champion, Dairy Beef Feeder, Club: Country Cardinals

• Brynlee Smalley, Rate of Gain, Dairy Beef Feeder, Club: Corn Fed Crew

Dairy Steer

• Gage Farrar, Grand Champion, Rate of Gain, Overall Showman, Dairy Steer, Club: Country Cardinals

• Haley Krannitz, Reserve Champion, Top County Bred, Dairy Steer, Club: Medallions.

• Ivy Gentry, Runner-up Top County Bred, Dairy Steer, Club: Oak Hill FFA

Market Steer

• Cale Hutchins, Grand Champion, Market Steer, Club: Corn Fed Crew

• Parker Hutchens, Reserve Champion, Market Steer, Club: Corn fed Crew

• Makayla Davidson, Top County Bred, Overall Showman, Market Steer, Club: Hayseeds

• Lance Barnett, Runner-up County Bred, Market Steer, Club: Moonshine

• Trent Fulkerson, Rate of Gain, Market Steer, Club: Franklin Guys and Gals

Market Swine

• Jordan Swackhammer, Grand Champion, Overall Showman, Market Swine; Club: Country Classics

• Lester Mullens, Reserve Champion, Market Swine, Club: Country Superstars

• Carson Peters, Top County Bred, Market Swine, Club: Barnyard Rascals

• Austin Peters, Runner-up Top County Bred, Market Swine, Club: Barnyard Rascals