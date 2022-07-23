ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bills players who can have immediate impacts in 2022

By David De Cristofaro
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane has been active throughout the offseason, adding fresh talent and new faces to help elevate the team’s roster.

The Bills have become a breakout squad in the NFL thanks to Beane’s roster building and the player development of the coaching staff.

Still, hurdles remain between Buffalo and a Super Bowl championship. And adding players who figure to contribute towards overcoming the obstacles that remain is just what Beane has been doing this offseason.

The GM has been busy in free agency adding veteran pieces like Von Miller and prospective first-year contributors through the NFL Draft like Kaiir Elam.

The additions have been met with fairly good reception by fans and the media, with one ESPN analyst even going so far as to say that the Bills 2022 NFL draft class will make the biggest impact.

With that here is a look at which new players could have an immediate impact for Buffalo in 2022…

DE Von Miller

AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes

Von Miller joining a top NFL defense is a big-time addition that can improve that defensive unit’s production even further. What’s more, he fits the Bills player development-oriented culture in which veterans are added for younger players on the depth chart to learn from and develop behind. Miller has been coaching up some of the team’s younger players and will be a contributor both that was as well as individually as one of the top players in the NFL at his postion.

OL Rodger Saffold

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Saffold is a player who figures to slot in right away as the starting left guard, that alone forecasts his immediate impact. What’s more, he has also been brought in to improve the team’s run blocking and protection at the line, which was an issue during the 2021 season. He’ll have the chance to do just that in Buffalo.

DTs Tim Settle & DaQuan Jones

Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images

The trenches needed some improvement overall this offseason, as Buffalo had issues with the run on both sides of the ball in 2021. Stopping the run on the defensive side will be an area the team is looking to improve in as they aim for a Super Bowl in their 2022 campaign. Enter DTs Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones, both of whom will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact by contributing in that regard while both also create more opportunities for the Bills pass rush.

WR Jamison Crowder

Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Crowder will slot into Cole Beasley’s role while newly added catching hybrid RB James Cook develops at the pro level. As he will both step into Beasley’s spot while sharing duties with Isaiah McKenzie, he’ll have the chance to make an impact for Buffalo. The WR played a similar role in his time with the Jets and figures to have an even better opportunity to produce to his capabilities with Josh Allen as his QB.

TE O.J. Howard

Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

A former first-round pick by the Bucs, Howard’s gameplay development took a backseat to Buffalo native Rob Gronkowski in Tampa. He will have a chance to make an immediate impact by offering depth behind TE Dawson Knox while allowing the Bills to run more two tight end sets which was something the offense didn’t run much last season.

