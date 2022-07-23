Malmstrom AFB Fire Department responds to Sand Coulee VFD to help with fire

BUTTE, Mont. - A 29-year-old man has been reported as missing. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Dodd was last seen in the Butte-Silver Bow area. Dodd may be traveling with his wife and three kids. If you see him, you are asked to please call...
HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds staff prepares for start of 61st Last Chance Stampede and Fair on Wednesday July 27th. Fairground officials say it has been a over a year of effort. "All of a sudden, It's here. A week ago, it felt like it was a...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the November 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old son. District Court Judge Elizabeth Best handed down the sentence Tuesday to 33-year-old Emilio Renova Sr. Judge Best sentenced Stephanie Grace Byington to at least 30 […]
Rib and Chop House, of Finally Restaurant Group, has signed a lease to open a restaurant in Great Falls. The company is planning a restaurant at 21 3rd St. N with more than 5,000-sqaure-feet, 225 seats, including a 1,200-square-foot patio with seating for 40. The company will remodel the ground...
GREAT FALLS — Great Falls will host "Flight Over The Falls," a military air show and open house, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team. The Thunderbirds last performed in Great Falls in July 2017. The entry-free event will be held at the Montana Air National...
HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department confirmed on Thursday, July 14, 2022, that one person died in a motorcycle crash on Monday, July 11, 2022. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. and happened near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Witnesses reported seeing...
Two people have been charged in separate incidents that led to a police presence at or near the First United Methodist Church downtown on July 8. Several people asked The Electric about the incidents since they said they saw multiple officers and police tape across the area. According to court...
The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer. At about 03:49 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. The investigation resulted in what the GFPD said is an "officer involved shooting."
