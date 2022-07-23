ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

David Ortiz Can Thank Alex Rodriguez for Adding a Few More Years to His Hall of Fame Career

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

On Sunday, David Ortiz will experience a moment that Alex Rodriguez likely won’t ever encounter. Ortiz, the former Boston Red Sox star, will officially be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rodriguez was on the ballot but fell well short of the required votes to get in, despite putting up Hall of Fame numbers.

Ortiz and Rodriguez are close — always have been. In fact, in 2010, when Ortiz was concerned the Sox might release him after an ugly 2009 season and a tough start to 2010, it was A-Rod who came to his rescue.

David Ortiz is a first-ballot Hall of Famer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfPV6_0gqKYaij00
Hall of Famer David Ortiz reacts before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on June 20, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.
| Paul Rutherford/Getty Images.

Ortiz doesn’t take it for granted that he’s in the Hall of Fame. The former Sox slugger has the numbers to show he belongs, but so did many other on the ballot.

Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling also have the numbers, but they didn’t have the respect of the voters like Ortiz. Many of those players from the late 1980s and 1990s are tied to performance-enhancing drugs, and it proved costly during voting time. Clemens, Bonds, and Schilling were on the ballot for the 10th and final time. Ortiz made it in his first year, something he doesn’t take lightly.

“I saw so many great players and they didn’t get in on the first ballot. It’s a wonderful honor to be able to get in on my first rodeo, it’s something very special to me,” said Ortiz when the results were announced in January, per MLB.com. “I can’t imagine how New England feels about one of their players getting into the Hall of Fame today.

“I’m not even going to tell you about the Dominican Republic. The Dominican Republic is a country that breathes baseball and everyone is going crazy right now. It’s amazing. It’s amazing to be part of this pack on the first ballot. It’s something very special.”

Ortiz had some help from Rodriguez when times were tough

Throw that whole Red Sox/Yankees rivalry out the window in this case. Ortiz and Rodriguez have been friends since their late teens, meeting during instructional ball in 1993.

“How long have we been close?” asked Rodriguez, per Chad Finn of The Boston Globe. “Let’s put it this way. I didn’t just know him before he was Big Papi. I knew him when he was David Arias.”

Their relationship grew throughout their time in Major League Baseball — even when Rodriguez played for the rival Yankees.

“When he would come to New York at the height of the rivalry, he would come to my house and have dinner,” Rodriguez said. “And when I struggled, he would give me batting lessons and talk about the mental side.”

The tables turned in 2010. Ortiz hit .238, a career-low with Boston, in 2019. He got off to a rough start in 2010, hitting .200 in mid-May. He thought the Sox might release him. That’s when A-Rod helped him change a few things.

“And then years later, when he got a little bit overweight and he struggled, I basically went in to his house, looked in his fridge, and sat down and helped him change his complete diet,” Rodriguez said. “We thought the Red Sox might be on the verge of releasing him, and he was starting to think about playing somewhere else and getting his career back on track.

“So throughout our careers, it’s been very back and forth about how we helped each other out.”

Ortiz played six more seasons after that struggle. Now, he’s got a new home in Cooperstown.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: David Ortiz Finds Out He’s Only Worth $40 During Red Sox Hall of Fame Ceremony

The post David Ortiz Can Thank Alex Rodriguez for Adding a Few More Years to His Hall of Fame Career appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
David Ortiz
Person
David Arias
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Alex Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#The Detroit Tigers
ClutchPoints

Gabe Kapler calls out Giants players for ‘unacceptable’ play after Dodgers demolition

The San Francisco Giants entered the 2022 season looking for redemption. They had a fantastic regular season last year, only to be eliminated by their rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the first round of the playoffs. It does not appear like revenge will be coming any time soon. On Sunday, the Dodgers finished off a four-game sweep of the Giants, 7-4. It was the first time since 1995 that either of the two teams completed a four-game sweep against the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees get worrying Giancarlo Stanton injury update ahead of Subway Series vs Mets

The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.
MLB
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gets brutally honest on Boston’s recent skid after getting swept by Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox had quite a series to forget in their three-game home set against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston allowed 40 total runs over the series, with 28 of them coming in its second half opener. From the failure to continually take advantage of key runners in scoring position situations to the six total errors committed, the Red Sox had arguably their worst series in the 2022 campaign.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
NBC Sports

Bonds being denied by Baseball Hall leaves Dusty befuddled

OAKLAND – With Barry Bonds’ absence explained by justifiable suspicion and displeasing disposition, David Ortiz stood before thousands of adoring fans Sunday at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony wearing the beatific smile of a winner. Ortiz got his. A plaque in the hallowed hallways of Cooperstown, where...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
BOSTON, MA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

193K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy