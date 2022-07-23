ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Man charged with assault after standoff in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4YpM_0gqKYW8h00

Man charged after shooting with police in Brooklyn Park 00:30

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.

Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.

The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.

While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says.

Officer Hassan Robertson , who has been with Brooklyn Park police for five years, fired his squad rifle during the standoff.

No one was hurt during the standoff, and Hedo was taken into custody.

While at the hospital, the complaint says Hedo told doctors he felt crazy and felt like killing people. He said the feeling started when he started firing at police. Hedo said he used a .40 caliber firearm to shoot at police, and officers recovered the gun - along with 5 .40 caliber casings - at the home.

A first-degree assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Comments / 20

The sound of reason
3d ago

Another family that was graciously allowed to enter the United States of America.... Does Biden and his cronies keep track of the amount of violent crimes that's been happening since he opened the floodgates of ILLEGAL immigrants?!? We as Citizens of the United States can't find affordable housing because everything is being given to immigrants, that's BS ... I've been looking for months and the only area where there's vacancies is in Minneapolis or St Paul.... There's no way that a single woman is going to go live in the war zones. Biden needs to start taking care of the Citizens of the United States long before he decides to be handing out food,weapons,soldiers ect... to countries that have been fighting for 100's years and will continue to do so. LISTEN UP BIDEN .... YOU'RE DAYS ARE NUMBERED 2024 IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER. EVERYONE NEEDS TO VOTE RED THIS YEAR, THE DEMOCRATS HAVE COMPLETELY TAKEN AWAY ALL OF OUR RIGHTS !!!!

Reply(4)
25
Rolly Morrisette
4d ago

People are going to start moving to north Minneapolis get away from Brooklyn Center, and Brooklyn Park crime.

Reply(1)
12
Joe Bloe
3d ago

is this Guy just another Disrespectful SheetHerder from Scumalia, or an Un-Educated transplant from the East

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

2 ex-officers face sentencing for violating George Floyd's rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The last two former Minneapolis police officers to be sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights are scheduled to learn their penalties Wednesday, which could set in motion another round of plea deal discussions in state court over a killing that sparked a reckoning on racial injustice.J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd's civil rights in the 2020 slaying. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

DOC: Rush City prison inmate, 26, found dead in his cell

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prison inmate was found dead last week inside of his cell.Officials with the Minnesota Department of Corrections says 26-year-old Derrick Deangelo Catchings was discovered "unresponsive in his cell at MCF-Rush City" on the evening of July 20. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after EMS workers arrived to try to revive him.His official cause of death is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. DOC officials say Catchings "began serving his sentence January 3, 2013."
RUSH CITY, MN
Bring Me The News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Sauk Rapids Police Investigating After Gun Shots Fired Downtown

(KNSI) – An unknown person fired several gunshots outside the El Loro Restaurant and Bar in Sauk Rapids early Sunday. Police got the call at 2:06 and responded within minutes, but most of the people present had already fled the scene before officers arrived. Several shell casings were located in the parking lot. No one has been reported hurt.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors petition court to charge teen as adult for opioid overdose death of teen girl

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Instead of relieving pain, these potent pills continue to inflict irreparable harm on Minnesota families. "Pills nowadays are being laced with this deadly fentanyl," Dana Farley, drug overdose prevention supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Health, explained to WCCO. "People have to be aware that they won't know what they're getting when they buy something on the street, from the web, or even from a friend."
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy