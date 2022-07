The Washington Stage Guild, having successfully and safely returned to in-person performances in the 2021-2022 season, proudly announces its upcoming year’s repertory, a season of plays that look, fittingly, at the challenges of transition. Whether from childhood to adulthood or faith to doubt, acceptance of the inevitable or a need to find a path to social change, the need to adapt is an important part of life, as the changes of the past two years have shown us all. These four plays, ranging from a witty adaptation of great short stories to one of the greatest plays of the early modern theatre, and from an enigmatic dark comedy to a humorous recounting of a true story from the Civil War, explore in many ways the journeys we all must go on as we navigate the world.

