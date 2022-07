After the loss of Johnny Gaudreau via free agency, the Calgary Flames fanbase were down in the dumps. It appeared that after a very successful 2021-22 season, they may go back to being a middling club in the NHL, if not even worse given that a potential Matthew Tkachuk trade had become a matter of when not if. However, the optimism amongst the fans has grown dramatically since general manager Brad Treliving was able to acquire both Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar along with Cole Schwindt and a 2025 first-round pick on Friday evening.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO