Malmstrom AFB Fire Department responds to Sand Coulee VFD to help with fire

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the November 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old son. District Court Judge Elizabeth Best handed down the sentence Tuesday to 33-year-old Emilio Renova Sr. Judge Best sentenced Stephanie Grace Byington to at least 30 […]
Rib and Chop House, of Finally Restaurant Group, has signed a lease to open a restaurant in Great Falls. The company is planning a restaurant at 21 3rd St. N with more than 5,000-sqaure-feet, 225 seats, including a 1,200-square-foot patio with seating for 40. The company will remodel the ground...
Over the last few weeks, we’ve been asked about several rumors related to restaurants and development. Some of them are eerily similar and some we’ve heard for years. Yes, we know of a few others but are not yet able to confirm or deny with certainty from reliable sources. When we can, we’ll report it.
Two people have been charged in separate incidents that led to a police presence at or near the First United Methodist Church downtown on July 8. Several people asked The Electric about the incidents since they said they saw multiple officers and police tape across the area. According to court...
The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that it is investigating a shooting involving a police officer. At about 03:49 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. The investigation resulted in what the GFPD said is an "officer involved shooting."
