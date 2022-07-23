ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 27, fatally stabbed during dispute on Harlem street

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago
39 West 130th Street where fatal stabbing occurred Photo credit Google Maps

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday after a dispute on a Manhattan street, authorities said.

The 27-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, was in front of 39 West 130th Street in Harlem when the incident occurred, officials said.

Witnesses told police he and another person were arguing when the suspect stabbed in the torso.

EMS workers transported the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

Just 15 minutes later and a few blocks away, a 35-year-old man was shot to death during a dispute while playing a dice game on 124th Street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
