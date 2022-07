It remains the most disturbingly violent murders in North Dakota history – The Wolf Family Murders. Here’s a quick synopsis:. In 1920, a man by the name of John Kraft noticed something strange: his neighbors’ laundry was still hanging out to dry despite bad weather. He hadn’t seen or heard from them for a while, either, so he decided to go check on them. He discovered a bloodbath: in the barn were the bodies of Jacob Wolf and two of his young daughters. In the basement of the house, the bodies of Beatta, Jacob’s wife, and their remaining three daughters were discovered alongside the body of their 12-year-old chore boy. – (Tori Jane, Onlyinyourstate.com)

