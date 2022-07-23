Monona Terrace 25th Anniversary Celebration Moved to Sunday

Due to today's forecast for potentially severe weather, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center is moving its 25th Anniversary Celebration to tomorrow night, Sunday, July 24 from 6:30-9:45 pm at its William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens. Tomorrow night’s event will feature local and regional bands, dance performances, free cupcakes and ice cream, and conclude with a spectacular drone show over Lake Monona.

“Building on a Dream” 25th Anniversary Celebration Highlights:

5:30 pm Extra Crispy Brass Band (Olin Terrace)

6:30 pm Dynamic Badgerettes Dance Team

7:00 pm Orquesta MAS- Madison All Stars

8:00 pm DJ Pain 1

8:30 pm The People Brothers Band

9:30 pm Lake Monona Drone Light Show

No tickets are required to attend the free community event, but rooftop capacity is limited. Gates open at 5:30 pm. For full event details visit www.mononaterrace.com/25.

Monona Terrace’s 25th Anniversary Celebration is presented by W. Jerome Frautschi and Pleasant Rowland Frautschi with additional support from American Transmission Company, Monona Catering, Destination Madison, Findorff, Friends of Monona Terrace, Madison Gas and Electric, American Family Insurance, News 3 Now, New Glarus Brewing Company, and Leinenkugel’s.