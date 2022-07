MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators in Delaware County are asking the public to be on the lookout for two vehicles possibly involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday. Around 2 p.m., a man went to confront the passengers of two vehicles that were speeding in his neighborhood and cussing at people near his house, according to Jeff Stanley, the chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO