Kefir is a fermented dairy product made out of the milk of cows, goats or sheep. However, it can also be made from coconut, soy, rice, or almond milk. There is a common belief that it originated in the Caucasus, Tibetan, and Mongolian mountains, but it has been made and consumed all over the world for centuries. Kefir and a slice of homemade bread has been a common part of shepherds' and small farmers’ healthy field lunch for generations.

HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO