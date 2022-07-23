Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Staying in rotation

Kennedy (4-4) threw 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win over San Francisco on Tuesday. Starter Tyler Gilbert left with a lead after four innings, which doesn't qualify for a win, and Kennedy was deemed the most effective Arizona reliever. He's pitched in three of the five games played since being activated off the injured list, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings during that run. With the trade dealing approaching, Arizona is expected to trade the 38-year-old Kennedy, who had 26 saves in 2021 and 30 in 2019, but he'll likely remain in a setup role wherever he lands.
Comments / 0