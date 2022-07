The warm weather of the past week is helping bring our winegrapes to the finish line. Our red varieties, like pinot noir, started veraison 10 days ago. Veraison, for non-grape growers is when the red grapes turn from green to red, the berries begin to accumulate sugar and soften. Another sure sign of veraison is when huge flocks of fruit-damaging starlings appear over the vineyards.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO