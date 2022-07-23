ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infinite Objects Brings NFTs Into the Real World

Cover picture for the articleThis story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. Infinite Objects is a design and technology firm founded in 2018 to give video a more tangible way to be exhibited. The company raised $6 million in...

Observer

The World’s First Solar-Powered Mass Market Electric Car Is Almost Here

A compact, affordable electric car powered in part by solar energy is about to hit the assembly line, marking the maturity of a clean energy approach previously thought to be infeasible for automobiles. A final design of the vehicle, called the Sion, made by German EV startup Sono Motors, was unveiled today (July 25) at a company event in Munich. Production and delivery are expected to start in the second half of next year in Europe, with the U.S. and other international markets to follow.
Observer

Review: ‘The Haunting of Hajji Hotak’ Is a Surreal Gamified Tale of the Occupation of Afghanistan

In the American commercial market, diasporan fiction is regularly presented as a conduit between the safety of the United States and a distant, exotified locale—often one amidst turmoil—and of finding both struggle and solace in assimilation. It’s about gain through loss, and the loss usually comes from violence and trauma occurring somewhere else, even if manufactured by American military invasion. This problematic narrative is convenient, and it holds to a number of formulaic conventions, and it sells, but in his collection of short fiction, The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories, Author Jamil Jan Kochai not only throws such harmful oversimplifications to the wind, but also precisely points out the misleading jingoism of such narrative patterns.
Observer

Fintech CEO Kristy Kim Has Raised $139 Million to Build Gen Z’s Go-To Bank

TomoCredit, a financial company that aims to extend credit to young and immigrant Americans, has secured a new round of funding from several influential investors, including Mastercard and Morgan Stanley. The Series B round amounted to $22 million in equity, plus $100 million in debt financing. San Francisco-based TomoCredit targets...
The Associated Press

Weave Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Offering to Streamline Payments in Small Healthcare Practices

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has launched a Buy Now, Pay Later solution to help healthcare providers offer more payment flexibility to patients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005251/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Observer

Climate Activists Keep Gluing Themselves to Artwork in Museums

European climate activists have embraced a new method in order to bring attention to their cause—gluing their hands to acclaimed pieces of art. The most recent case in a series of radical museum protests occurred on July 22 at Florence’s Uffizi Gallery, when two advocates glued their hands to a 15th century painting by Sandro Botticelli.
Observer

Binance CEO Sues Bloomberg’s Chinese Publisher Over Unflattering Magazine Cover

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, on July 25 filed a defamation lawsuit against Modern Media CL, the publisher of the Bloomberg Businessweek magazine in Hong Kong, over the headline of a translated Chinese language article that portrayed Zhao as running a “Ponzi scheme.”
Observer

Work-From-Home Helped Trip.com Reduce Quit Rates By More Than a Third

As firms around the world grapple with return-to-office policies, new research shows promising results from a hybrid model allowing workers to split time between home and the office. A study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) this month focuses on a trial study of more than 1,600...
Observer

Two SpaceX Rivals Are Joining Forces to Challenge Starlink’s Reign in Satellite Internet

Two struggling rivals of SpaceX’s satellite division, Starlink, are joining forces to challenge the Elon Musk-led company’s dominance in the burgeoning industry of satellite-based broadband internet service. French satellite operator EutelSat today (July 26) announced the acquisition of OneWeb, its U.K.-based competitor, in an all-stock deal that will...
