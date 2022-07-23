ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan’s marriage will ‘end in tears’: royal aide

By Isabel Vincent
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

An aide to the royal family allegedly predicted that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle will “all end in tears,” an explosive new book says.

Lady Susan Hussey, who has been a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II since the 1960s, allegedly made the comments during a lunch with theater executives months before the couple’s wedding in May 2018, according to a report.

The comments from the longtime aide were revealed in investigative reporter Tom Bower’s “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” released earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daEHB_0gqKH7rs00
Lady Susan Hussey has high confidence the Royal couple’s marriage will be an epic fail.

“While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future,” Bower writes. “‘That will all end in tears,’ she is alleged to have said. ‘Mark my words.'”

Lady Susan, 83, had been part of the team of palace courtiers asked to help Markle adjust to life inside the royal family, according to Bower.

Comments / 50

Ginny Almond Brosen
2d ago

never cared fot this couple, but, never thought Harry would leave his life in the royal family. she is a liability rather than a help, she alienated him from his family. don't like her at all, harry should suffer his loss or royalty and stripped of his attendance to any royal activities

Reply(2)
8
AP_001439.df5f9c18e8f145c388d38c033e8ba88f.1550
3d ago

Is the aid in America??? Living next door and still be able to do their duty to the queen in England???? Sound like those same big mouth Megan ran from….because Americans don’t talk about until they die

Reply
4
Mary Mosinski
1d ago

I wish people would leave the royals alone. they are very happy living their lives with their two beautiful children.

Reply(5)
5
Page Six

Page Six

