WATCH: Oakland Officers Follow Man Into His Home And Beat Him Over Alleged Traffic Violation

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — A police chief in the San Francisco Bay Area who was put on administrative leave after a relative accused her and her police sergeant husband of abuse has been reinstated to her job, her attorney said. Bisa French was reinstated as police chief in the city of Richmond on July 15 following a nine-month leave of absence, her attorney, Mike Rains, told the San Francisco Chronicle. Rains did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment Tuesday. French was placed on administrative leave following several incidents that started last September involving a then 18-year-old relative who accused French and her husband, Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French, of attacking her in Contra Costa County and threatening to kill her and her 34-year-old boyfriend, who the couple said was pimping her.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO