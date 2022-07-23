ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Oakland Officers Follow Man Into His Home And Beat Him Over Alleged Traffic Violation

Cover picture for the articleThe Bureau of Investigation has announced that it is going to look into the brutal beating of a Black man by Oakland police after he was confronted inside a home for an alleged traffic violation. The incident happened on Saturday. According to NBC News, the video of the confrontation...

CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
People

Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Black Enterprise

GRAPHIC: Tennessee Police Under Investigation For Brutal Arrest of Door Dash Driver Inside Home

Police in Oakland, Tennessee, are under investigation for the aggressive arrest of a Black Door Dash driver who was beaten inside his own home after a traffic stop went wrong. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the now-viral footage showing Brandon Calloway’s violent arrest on Saturday, July 16, WREG reported. Police claim they tried pulling Calloway over for a traffic stop but he refused to pull over.
OAKLAND, TN
CBS San Francisco

SF General Hospital seeks to identify man critically injured last week

SAN FRANCISCO – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is seeing help identifying a man admitted to the hospital in critical condition, officials said Wednesday. According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the patient was found by firefighters around 8 p.m. Saturday at a storefront at 546 Mission Street, in the city's South of Market neighborhood. Officials said the man appears to be about 66-years-old.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Police chief back on job after leave over alleged threats

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — A police chief in the San Francisco Bay Area who was put on administrative leave after a relative accused her and her police sergeant husband of abuse has been reinstated to her job, her attorney said. Bisa French was reinstated as police chief in the city of Richmond on July 15 following a nine-month leave of absence, her attorney, Mike Rains, told the San Francisco Chronicle. Rains did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment Tuesday. French was placed on administrative leave following several incidents that started last September involving a then 18-year-old relative who accused French and her husband, Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French, of attacking her in Contra Costa County and threatening to kill her and her 34-year-old boyfriend, who the couple said was pimping her.
RICHMOND, CA
insideedition.com

Father Turns Son in to Police After Shooting at Tennessee AutoZone

After a shooting at a AutoZone, the father of the alleged shooter turned him in to authorities, putting him behind bars, according to FOX13. A man with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered by Memphis police on July 10. FOX13 reported that officers were informed by a witness...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS San Francisco

Neighbors complain Oakland street has become a lawless, dumping ground

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- From crime to blight to homelessness, there are no easy answers for Bay Area cities but for many, the lawless state of Oakland has reached a point of hopelessness.  Nowhere is that more evident than on Pearmain Street.The flag above the Melrose Powder Coating company flies upside down, a universal symbol of distress.  From inside the office, owner Curtis Nagengast keeps an eye on his security cameras, documenting the lawlessness going on outside:  A fistfight between two men, a drug transaction with a man carrying a bow and arrows, another man smoking crack in his car, a...
OAKLAND, CA
Fox News

California dad who lost son to fentanyl overdose rips LA DA Gascon: His policies are 'killing people'

A California father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose is calling out far-left Los Angeles DA George Gascon and his soft on crime policies as fentanyl deaths soar. Samuel Chapman and his wife, Dr. Laura Berman, lost their 16-year-old son Sammy to an overdose last year. Chapman joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the urgent need to replace liberal leadership in California and beyond to ensure public safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE

