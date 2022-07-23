ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inaugural Disability Pride Pittsburgh celebration takes over downtown on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This afternoon, hundreds will descend upon downtown Pittsburgh for the inaugural Disability Pride Pittsburgh celebration.

There will be speakers, food trucks, activities, and much more.

The event will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

It's will happen between the 6th and 7th Street bridges on Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

State Representative Jessica Benham will be the keynote speaker.

The celebration is put on by Disability Pride PA in honor of the 32nd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

