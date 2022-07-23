ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

McCullers Strikes Out Three in First Rehab Appearance

By Kenny Van Doren
 4 days ago

Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. threw two innings Friday for Double-A Corpus Christi.

Lance McCullers Jr. kickstarted his 30-day rehab window Friday with a start for Double-A Corpus Christi. The right-hander threw two innings on 40 pitches, 28 of them for strikes.

McCullers sat 94 mph on his sinker, according to the Hooks, while also touching 96 mph on his four-seam fastball. The right-hander punched out three batters in his outing.

The 28-year-old collected his three strikeouts in the first inning but also issued a run on two hits and a hit batter in the frame. After his first live action since Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series, McCullers waited outside the locker room to sign autographs for fans.

There is no report on when the Houston Astros starting pitcher will make his second rehab appearance.

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

