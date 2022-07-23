ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Projecting the Hornets' Rotation Following Summer League

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 4 days ago

What will the Charlotte Hornets starting five and rotation look like in 2022-23? Great question. There's still a lot of time for GM Mitch Kupchak to make roster moves but for now, this is how I see things shaking out.

Starting Five - PG LaMelo Ball, SG Terry Rozier, SF Gordon Hayward, PF P.J. Washington, C Mason Plumlee

We're not going to make any assumptions about what the Hornets will do, so since Miles Bridges is not signed at the moment, we're going to leave him off the roster. With Bridges out, P.J. Washington slides into the starting four spot. The rest of the starting five remains the same. Yes, Plumlee will start over 1st round pick Mark Williams to begin the season. There might come a point in time where Williams overthrows the veteran for the starting center spot but it won't happen early in the year.

Bench - SG Cody Martin, SG James Bouknight, G/F Bryce McGowens, SF Kelly Oubre Jr., F JT Thor, F Jalen McDaniels, PF Kai Jones, C Mark Williams, C Nick Richards

Despite not adding any outside pieces in free agency, the Hornets' bench is pretty strong. I'm sure Steve Clifford would feel much better about having a true backup point but other than that, there's not much to be concerned about. There's a healthy balance of options in the frontcourt, backcourt, and on the wing. Increased opportunities for youngsters will be there and playing against NBA talent rather than being in the G-League will be the next test of their development.

Depth

PG: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier

Unless Kupchak brings back Kemba Walker on a team-friendly deal or another veteran is added to the mix, it looks as if Rozier will once again be filling in at point when LaMelo needs a rest. He's certainly capable, but it would greatly increase the efficiency of Rozier if he remained off-ball.

SG: Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, James Bouknight, Bryce McGowens

Cody Martin is going to become a favorite of Steve Clifford's due to the emphasis he places on the defensive end of the floor. Bouknight should remain with the big league club in 2022-23 but will have limited minutes early on as he works his way back from a hand injury. Martin is way ahead of Bouknight at the moment. Second round pick Bryce McGowens will bounce back and forth between Greensboro and Charlotte as a rookie but when he's up with the Hornets, he'll see some action at the two and three spots.

SF: Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr., JT Thor, Bryce McGowens

Establishing depth here is important given the injury history of Gordon Hayward. Behind Kelly Oubre Jr., the Hornets really need to see JT Thor take his game to the next level. He played a ton of minutes at the three in Summer League, which leads me to believe they see him as the third option behind Hayward and Oubre.

PF: P.J. Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Kai Jones

With Washington sliding into the starting five, Jalen McDaniels fills in to his old role as the backup. Kai Jones could play his way into legitimate minutes as the season progresses but McDaniels will have the advantage to begin the year.

C: Mason Plumlee, Mark Williams, Nick Richards

I could see Clifford giving Richards more minutes than Williams to start out, solely based on the maturity of his body and knowledge of the NBA game. That said, Williams is the more talented player and Kupchak made it clear after he fired James Borrego that he wants to see his young guys play.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball to host son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) four-star combo guard Dylan Harper does not yet boast a Duke basketball recruiting offer. Yet that may soon change. Late last week at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., the 6-foot-5, 180-pound versatile lefty told Jamie Shaw of On3 that he hears from the Duke staff often and is planning a trip to check out the Blue Devils in person:
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
James Borrego
Person
Kai Jones
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Steve Clifford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball among programs to reach out to this 4-star recruit

Four-star shooting guard Trey Parker is starting to see his recruitment pick up a bit here in the Summer and that includes new interest from some top programs. The Charlotte, North Carolina native has drawn interest from a bunch of programs so far in his recruitment but now the 2024 prospect is hearing from UNC and Arizona. Parker talked to Jamie Shaw of On3 at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this week to update his recruitment here as July concludes and he revealed that the Tar Heels and Wildcats are the latest programs to reach out and show interest in him. “North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics offered this trade package to Nets for Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics have grabbed a ticket in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The Celtics have engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in trade talks regarding Durant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning. The Athletic's Shams Charania followed by reporting that Boston actually sent a trade offer to Brooklyn for Durant, which the Nets turned down and countered.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers Daily

Report: Rasheed Wallace will no longer join Lakers coaching staff

Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace reportedly will no longer join the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. “After further conversations, former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace will no longer join new Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff, sources said,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote. “Wallace served as an assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis last season.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets#Gm#Sg#Pf P J
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker makes prediction about team after leaving

After surviving the Los Angeles Lakers’ disaster movie last season, one player has a prediction for how they will fare next season without him. Speaking with TMZ Sports over the weekend, new Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk touched on his ex-Lakers teammates. Specifically, he predicted that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will find a way to work it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Los Angeles Clippers Sign New Player

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed Moussa Diabaté to a two-way contract. Diabaté was drafted by the Clippers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he spent the NBA Summer League with the team. He averaged 9.5 points per game and 7.5...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Warriors

Grant Williams Fires Back at Steph Curry's ESPYS Comments

After Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams confidently declared his team was better than the Golden State Warriors, despite losing to them in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry had some fun during the ESPYS. Looking at Williams, while sporting a green suit, Curry said, "It's great to see you again, my man. I know you like this color. I'll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Decommitted recruit must want Duke basketball to enter race

The Duke basketball recruiters may not have much room for Compass Prep (Ariz.) small forward Mookie Cook in their supremely loaded 2023 class. After all, the Blue Devils already boast commitments from two five-star 2023 forwards in Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart, not to mention five-star 2023 guards Caleb Foster and Jared McCain.
DURHAM, NC
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
779
Followers
605
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy