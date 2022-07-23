Clippers and Cadillacs: Former Patriots LB Hosts Car Show to Promote Barbershop

FOXBORO – When you think of Gillette Stadium, you think of winning football games and hanging championship banners. The last thing on your mind are haircuts and fancy cars.

Former New England Patriots linebacker Brandon King is looking to change that.

Introducing “Crowned Kutz,” a new barbershop and and salon located on Route 1 just one mile from the Patriots’ facility. King, now with the Indianapolis Colts, wanted to open up a location that was convenient and provided top quality for his former teammates and the local area of Foxboro.

Inside Crowned Kutz, which offered free food and haircuts on Friday. (Ethan Hurwitz/Patriots Country)

“New England is a place where you don’t get a lot of free time,” King said. “I wanted to have a shop here to be able to help, be able to assist. To have somewhere for people to go that’s not hard for them to get too … everything is here in a good location.”

Friends and family came out on Friday to support the official opening, but a few familiar faces were also there to support their former teammate.

Current Patriots Jahlani Tavai, Jonathan Jones, Justin Bethel, Josh Uche, Raekwon McMillan, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Deatrich Wise Jr. all stopped by the 'shop.

To promote his new store, King called on another one of his hobbies, collecting cars, to help with Friday’s promotion. A car show with around a dozen impressive vehicles was in the parking lot and spurred a lot of conversations among car enthusiasts.

King, a noted car enthusiast, brought in a number of cars to help promote the barbershop. (Ethan Hurwitz/Patriots Country)

“I just wanted to bring the cars out to bring some more attention,” King said. “It’s something different.

Added Tavai, "I am a car guy, but not like (King).”

Assisted by King’s agent, Sean Stellato, free food and drinks were handed out to anyone who would walk in, reiterating the importance of the local community in the Foxboro area.

"He's so grounded and so humble," Stellato said. "I am honored to call him not only a client, but a friend. He keeps community close to heart."

Sean Stellato and Brandon King in front of Crowned Kutz, Foxboro's latest barbershop and salon. (Ethan Hurwitz/Patriots Country)

This was King’s way to relax during his time in New England, which spanned seven seasons and two Super Bowl championship runs. Although he will be spending his fall and winter in Indianapolis, he is confident that his former team will utilize the shop for all their needs.

During summers, New Englanders can come down to Foxboro to watch training camp and get a haircut next to their favorite Patriots players.

What’s better than that?