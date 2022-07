Meade County Courthouse will be closing Wednesday (7/27) at 9:30 am due to plumbing issues that resulted in no water supply to the courthouse. HOWEVER, the Meade County Court system will be conducting court. You will need to call the Meade Court Clerk’s office for more information about that at 270-422-4961. We apologize for the inconvenience and will be working through the day to get water restored to the building.

MEADE COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO