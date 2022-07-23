ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Fixing the model output to forecast

By Kirk Mellish
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljT1q_0gqK9IAT00
Weather model forecasts are just virtual reality Our physics equations approximate the atmosphere as virtual reality imperfectly

Let me share a couple quick examples of things a meteorologist does to improve upon model output when weather forecasting.

A meteorologist is trained to know how the atmosphere works in the real world, so when the computer models show things which do not make sense in terms of atmospheric physics (which they often do) then the forecaster knows to adjust and correct the model and ignore things it shows that are likely to be wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJhyD_0gqK9IAT00
A meteorologist has specialized training like any professional

In the ECMWF model forecast below the area circled in green on the 500mb jet stream chart is favorable for short-wave disturbances aloft which spark thunderstorm clusters, sometimes squall lines, mesoscale convective complexes or even a Derecho. However, being imperfect the model rainfall forecast (right-hand panels) is for drier than normal weather. So a meteorologist crosses that out (X) and makes a forecast for normal to above-normal rainfall ignoring the models dry forecast.

But automated weather WEB sites and phone APPS would just show you the wrong model forecast so you’d be misled. The same thing happens with model forecasts of temperatures and snow/ice etc. A trained meteorologist does not just say what the model shows must be the forecast. People look at an APP and wrongly think... that must be what every meteorologist is forecasting. NOPE, nope and NOPE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tCtM_0gqK9IAT00
Correcting the model forecast Models predicting normal to dry weather (right panels) is going to be wrong because the jet stream forecast supports storm clusters (left panels)

You can see in the verification of actual rainfall below that the model was out to lunch, it was not dry in the X area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4934FA_0gqK9IAT00
Plenty of rain where the model said dry

So when the website or APP you use keeps changing or gives you a bogus forecast don’t blame the meteorologists unless you checked with one, we have nothing to do with WEB or APP forecasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QsUt_0gqK9IAT00
Easy push button weather often doesn't work

The same goes with if you get a busted forecast from a meteorologist, that does NOT MEAN every meteorologist had the exact same forecast. Back before I retired my forecast was routinely different some or a lot from other forecasters. I even had people give me a hard time about a bad forecast when they had not heard or seen MY forecast, they just assumed mine was like the one they saw. The public can be clueless on how this works lol smh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Spyt_0gqK9IAT00
Don't have your head in the clouds (or elsewhere) about forecasts Web sites and APPS for weather have no human brain at work.

ANOTHER EXAMPLE:

In the model output below there is a GIANT difference in rainfall forecast between the two major global model equations.

Where the two models place the wettest weather and the driest weather is very different in large parts of the country:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Fg8z_0gqK9IAT00
European model ensemble rain % forecast

Wet or dry?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGIno_0gqK9IAT00
GFS model ensemble forecast rain %

A good meteorologist does not just blindly accept model output as the forecast.

How do you know which one is right? Or if both are wrong?

Instead I would use research, my training in weather physics, synoptic weather pattern recognition, known model biases and shortcomings, and years of experience to fix and adjust the models to make my own forecast.

Your WEB weather page or APP does not and CAN NOT not do that!

And do you even know which model your website or APP uses? Do you know when to trust them and when not to do so?

In easy patterns APPs will be OK, and many use radar and just move the rain or snow forward for some number of hours and that can work but only AFTER precipitation has already formed and is moving through the area. But thats extrapolation and not a true forecast of the future when radar is still clear.

So now you know much more than most of your friends and family about weather forecasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBrMI_0gqK9IAT00
Just a few forecast equations

For more insights follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Forecaster#Forecasting#The Models
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
83K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy