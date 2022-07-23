Long-range outlook
U.S. population-weighted CDDs (cooling degree days--a measure of A/C demand) tracking hottest on record for meteorological summer-to-date, edging ahead of 2018 and 2020.
AUGUST TEMP AND RAIN OUTLOOK ACCORDING TO BEST ANALOG YEARS:
Here is an outlook for the three autumn months averaged together using the constructed analog (CA) method:
The same method looks ahead to the coming winter. It weighs LA NINA heavily. We do not know for certain we will have La Nina this winter, although that IS the current outlook. However, other factors could come into play in the months ahead that may alter the impact of La Nina even if there is one this winter so keep that in mind.
The NWS also leans on La Nina to make their outlooks.
Here is the NOAA/CPC Winter Outlook:
Long time followers know when I make a long-range forecast I use multiple factors not just La Nina or El Nino.
