An Ohio woman pleaded guilty July 26 to a felony charge for her actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christine Priola, 50, of Willoughby pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a news release. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Priola made her way to the U.S. Capitol grounds, carrying a large sign expressing her views. Once on the grounds, she illegally entered the restricted area on the east side of the Capitol Building, the release detailed.

