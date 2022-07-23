Hot and Humid weekend weather

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina Southeastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Dreher Island State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Batesburg-Leesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Camp Kinard, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar, Hollow Creek Public Park and Hibernia. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 43 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO