Hot and Humid weekend weather

News19 WLTX
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend is already off to a good start here in the Midlands. Conditions have been mild but muggy but thankfully, we have been dealing with no rain in the area so far. The big story this weekend is going to be the temperatures....

News19 WLTX

Hot and Muggy Sunday with some storms possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yet another hot and muggy day in the Midlands as we close out the weekend. Highs will be pretty close to where they should be for this time of the year but the humidity will make things feel much hotter than it actually is. A light...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Scattered storms and hot Sunday weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The heat continues this weekend with highs once again expected to get into the lower to middle 90s. Storms look to be possible again with maybe a more widespread chance of rain in the afternoon. Starting off Sunday morning, temperatures should be very mild in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

USGS reports 2.3 earthquake in Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Elgin on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred around 8:42 p.m., a few miles east south east of Elgin. The Midlands area has felt more than 60 earthquakes since Christmas. […]
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another earthquake was measured near Elgin Monday morning. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened at around 3 a.m. Monday about 4 miles south southwest of Lugoff. The USGS reported another earthquake near Elgin on Sunday evening around 8:45. That earthquake was a 2.31 magnitude and was located...
LUGOFF, SC
Columbia, SC
AOL Corp

Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight

It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
COLUMBIA, SC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Return to South Carolina, Rattling Nervous Residents

After a temporary pause in activity, two earthquakes struck central South Carolina last night, rattling residents that are already nervous from the dozens of earthquakes to hit the area since December. After nearly a week of seismic silence, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Elgin, South Carolina, at 8:42 pm. Shortly after 3am, another quake, a magnitude 2.1 event, struck nearby. With more earthquakes expected in the ongoing mystery swarm, officials are hosting a special virtual community meeting this week to keep area residents informed of the earthquakes and what local and state official scan do to help, especially if a more severe quake strikes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina Southeastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Dreher Island State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Batesburg-Leesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Camp Kinard, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar, Hollow Creek Public Park and Hibernia. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 43 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
#Humid
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In South Carolina

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
TRAVEL
WYFF4.com

2 earthquakes reported in South Carolina in 24 hours

ELGIN, S.C. — Another earthquake was reported overnight Monday in South Carolina. The 2.1 magnitude quake happened about 3 a.m. near Lugoff, South Carolina. Another quake was reported Sunday evening. That quake happened 3.2 miles from Elgin at about 8:42 p.m. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
ELGIN, SC
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Things To Do In Columbia SC You Shouldn’t Miss

If you are looking for the best things to do in Columbia SC, you’ve come to the right place! This lovely and charming southern city is known for having a small town feel, with all of the benefits of a big city. Over the years, Columbia has been given many nicknames. From Soda City and The Capital of Southern Hospitality to The City of Dreams and Paradise City, Columbia has worn many hats.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Portions of Camden will see water line upgrades in September

CAMDEN, S.C. — Stacks of PVC pipes sit in a grassy field on Broad Street in Camden. These pipes will soon be installed in portions of the city. "Basically, your existing water lines have extended past their serviceable life span," said City of Camden Project Engineer Caleb Frase. "They are very old and needed replacing."
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Operation Southern Slowdown nets over 1,000 citations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Operation Southern Slowdown showed the results of their traffic enforcement Tuesday. The program ran from July 19th through July 23rd this year. The results of the multi state speeding crackdown were:. 1276 citations. 680 speeding citations. 9 DUI arrests. 141 restraint citations. 188 collision investigations. Notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Historic Vista building in Columbia to become farmers market, coffee shop

COLUMBIA — A farmers market and coffee shop is coming soon to a historic building in the Vista. The building at 912 Lady St., historically a warehouse, will have its ground floor converted to be a grocery store and its old bay doors restored, said Larry Schneeberger, whose family is pursuing the project.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Saluda County house fire

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — One person has been found dead after fire consumed a house in Saluda County, South Carolina. The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Saluda County Fire Service responded to a call of a structure fire with entrapment on John J. Rushton Road, about eight miles north of the town of Saluda.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Online map shows citizens in the Midlands where to find free and fresh food

The City of Columbia and the Columbia Food Policy Committee created a food access geographic system (GIS) map listing various locations where individuals and families can access healthy food. The map includes grocery stores, farmer's markets, food pantries, FoodShare produce box sites and free summer meal locations for youth ages 18 and below.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

