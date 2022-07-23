ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is Mount Everest located? Country, height, Nims Purja records explained.

By Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Ever wondered what it must feel like to be on top of the world? Climbers who have scaled Mount Everest, the planet’s highest peak could probably describe it to you in detail.

The famed mountain sits on the border of two countries and draws serious trekkers each year eager to break records and ascend to altitudes known only by a brave few.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mount Everest’s location, height, and climbers of note.

Where is Mount Everest?

Mount Everest is located between Tibet, an autonomous region of China, and Nepal. It forms part of the Himalayan mountain range. The land on the northside of Mount Everest is Tibet whereas the southside falls to Nepal.

Where is Mount Everest on a map?

Mount Everest lies at the coordinates 27°59′ N, 86°56′ E on a map.

To check out an extensive mapping of Mount Everest as performed by National Geographic's Alex Tait click here.

For an interactive view of the world's tallest peak check out Mount Everest on Google Earth.

Where are the Himalayas?

The Himalayan mountain range spans 6 different nations. The sprawling peaks touch Nepal, Bhutan, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India and are made up of three parallel ranges.

How tall is Mount Everest?

At 29,031.69 feet (8,848 meters), often rounded to 29,032, feet high Mount Everest stands as the tallest peak above sea level. You may find some conflicting answers to this question though, as Everest's height has actually grown over the years.

Who is Nims Purja?

Nirmal “Nims” Purja is a mountaineer who is known for setting a number of world records during his impossibly strenuous 14 peaks feat. In 2019 Purja, who hails from Nepal, climbed the 14 tallest mountains in the world in a record-smashing 6 months and 6 days. The journey was documented in the Netflix film ‘14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible.’

Purja completed the ascent with a team of Nepalese climbers. The peaks are all over 8,000 meter high and stretch across both the Himalayan and the Karakoram ranges of Asia.

What are the 14 Peaks?

The 14 peaks that Nims Purja bested are all over 8,000 meters (about 26,300 feet), making them “death zones” the popular term used to describe peaks so high that the oxygen levels are too insufficient to sustain human life.

The peaks, in order of height, are:

  1. Everest - 29,032 feet
  2. K2 - 28,251 feet
  3. Kanchenjunga - 28,169 feet
  4. Lhotse - 27,940 feet
  5. Makālu - 27,766 feet
  6. Cho Oyu - 26,906 feet
  7. Dhaulagiri - 26,795 feet
  8. Manāslu - 26,781 feet
  9. Nanga Parbat - 26,660 feet
  10. Annapurna I - 26,545 feet
  11. Gasherbrum I - 26,470 feet
  12. Broad Peak - 26,401 feet
  13. Gasherbrum II - 26,362 feet
  14. Shishapangma - 26,268 feet

Who became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest?

Junko Tabei, a Japanese climber, was the first woman to top Mount Everest in 1975. She was also the first woman to climb the tallest mountain on each continent: the ‘Seven Summits.’

Have there been any deaths on Mount Everest?

Yes. The Himalayan database, a set of statistics compiled by Kathmandu-based journalist Elizabeth Hawley, listed the number of deaths having occurred on Mount Everest as of May of 2021 as 313.

In many cases the bodies are found later on Mount Everest by other mountaineers or NGOs. With climate change causing the melting of glaciers, some bodies have been exposed from beneath the snow.

How old is Mount Everest?

According to National Geographic, earth scientists estimate that Mount Everest is about 50 to 60 million years old.

As for the idea of “Mount Everest” in the popular imagination – it was was declared the world’s tallest peak in 1856. It was named after a British surveyer general of India, George Everest, but its historic Tibetan name is Qomolangma meaning "Holy Mother."

IN THIS ARTICLE
