ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

By Josie Green
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUQ5m_0gqK4e0200 The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch -- the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy -- utilizes some form of aircraft. The U.S. air fleet makes up 24.9% of the global fleet, with 13,247 aircraft at last count.

To determine the 25 countries with the largest air forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2021 report from FlightGlobal , an online news and information website that covers the aviation and aerospace industries. Countries were ranked by the number of aircraft in their active military fleet. Military expenditure data came from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute .

The countries with the next largest air forces after the United States are Russia and China, with 4,173 and 3,285 aircraft, respectively. Here are the countries with the largest militaries .

Military aircraft include combat jets and helicopters as well as in training, transport, and special missions aircraft. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is the most common combat aircraft in the world, with 2,248 active worldwide, including 930 in the U.S. Air Force. Originally developed by General Dynamics for the U.S. Air Force, to date, over 20 other countries have procured F-16s. The second most common combat aircraft is the Soviet-designed Sukhoi SU 27/30, with 1,063 in service, including 423 in Russia.

The total number of active military aircraft in the world is 52,271, 292 fewer, or 0.6%, than the previous year. Reductions in the number of aircraft can generally be attributed to the retiring of certain models of older aircraft.

The Asia-Pacific region boasts eight of the 25 countries with the largest air forces in the world. The region’s fleet size declined by 2% from the previous year. Japan retired the last of its nearly 50-year-old F-4 Phantom fighter jets in 2021. Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Airforce retired 33 of its Aero L-39 Albatros training jets and 76 of its Bell UH-1H “Huey” helicopters.

The Middle East was the only region that increased its total fleet size, with the addition of 73 aircraft, representing an almost 2% rise. Four of the 25 countries with the largest air forces are in the Middle East, two are in Northern Africa, eight in Europe, and three in the Americas. While massive militaries can often equate to global power, there are some countries that do not have a military budget at all. Here are the nations without a military.

Click here to see the world's largest air force

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBeLA_0gqK4e0200

25. Thailand
> Active fleet: 469 aircraft (0.9% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-16A combat aircraft (7.9% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $7.3 billion (0.4% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeoSM_0gqK4e0200

24. Mexico
> Active fleet: 469 aircraft (0.9% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: T-6C+ training aircraft (14.7% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $6.1 billion (0.3% of world spending)

ALSO READ: Countries With the Largest Militaries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxQGe_0gqK4e0200

23. Spain
> Active fleet: 503 aircraft (0.9% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: EF-18M/F/A-18A combat aircraft (14.3% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $17.4 billion (0.9% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAwjC_0gqK4e0200

22. Iran
> Active fleet: 543 aircraft (1.0% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-4D/E/RF-4E combat aircraft (11.6% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $15.8 billion (0.8% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyi9R_0gqK4e0200

21. Algeria
> Active fleet: 552 aircraft (1.0% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: Mi-8/17/171 combat helicopter (25.0% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $9.7 billion (0.5% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALtV6_0gqK4e0200

20. United Arab Emirates
> Active fleet: 554 aircraft (1.0% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-16E combat aircraft (10.1% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $. billion (.% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1digbq_0gqK4e0200

19. Israel
> Active fleet: 597 aircraft (1.1% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-16C/I combat aircraft (29.3% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $21.7 billion (1.1% of world spending)

ALSO READ: 20 Companies Profiting the Most from War

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCH9H_0gqK4e0200

18. Germany
> Active fleet: 617 aircraft (1.2% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: Eurofighter combat aircraft (21.7% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $52.8 billion (2.7% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQJM8_0gqK4e0200

17. Greece
> Active fleet: 633 aircraft (1.2% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-16C combat aircraft (18.0% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $5.3 billion (0.3% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25neUX_0gqK4e0200

16. Brazil
> Active fleet: 669 aircraft (1.3% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: EMB-312 training aircraft (15.2% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $19.7 billion (1.0% of world spending)

15. United Kingdom
> Active fleet: 693 aircraft (1.3% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft (17.2% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $59.2 billion (3.1% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uJJG_0gqK4e0200

14. Taiwan
> Active fleet: 742 aircraft (1.4% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-16A/V combat aircraft (15.1% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $12.2 billion (0.6% of world spending)

ALSO READ: These Are the Nations Without a Military

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tT6v1_0gqK4e0200

13. Italy
> Active fleet: 864 aircraft (1.6% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: Eurofighter combat aircraft (10.6% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $28.9 billion (1.5% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMoHa_0gqK4e0200

12. Saudi Arabia
> Active fleet: 897 aircraft (1.7% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-15C/S/SA combat aircraft (23.5% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $57.5 billion (3.0% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjChh_0gqK4e0200

11. North Korea
> Active fleet: 946 aircraft (1.8% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: FT-5 training aircraft (14.3% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $1.6 billion (0.1% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCT6b_0gqK4e0200

10. France
> Active fleet: 1,055 aircraft (2.0% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: Rafale B/C combat aircraft (9.5% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $52.7 billion (2.7% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvKI5_0gqK4e0200

9. Turkey
> Active fleet: 1,057 aircraft (2.0% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-16C combat aircraft (14.9% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $17.7 billion (0.9% of world spending)

ALSO READ: Countries That Control the World’s Nuclear Weapons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc4T_0gqK4e0200

8. Egypt
> Active fleet: 1,062 aircraft (2.0% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-16A/C combat aircraft (15.8% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $4.5 billion (0.2% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhWbJ_0gqK4e0200

7. Pakistan
> Active fleet: 1,387 aircraft (2.6% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-7 combat aircraft (9.7% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $10.4 billion (0.5% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30blFa_0gqK4e0200

6. Japan
> Active fleet: 1,449 aircraft (2.7% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: T-4 training aircraft (13.8% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $49.1 billion (2.5% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdu7d_0gqK4e0200

5. South Korea
> Active fleet: 1,595 aircraft (3.0% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: MD500 combat helicopter (17.1% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $45.7 billion (2.4% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUatY_0gqK4e0200

4. India
> Active fleet: 2,167 aircraft (4.1% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: Dhruv ALH/Rudra combat helicopter (13.8% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $72.9 billion (3.8% of world spending)

ALSO READ: The 25 Countries Selling the Most Weapons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPDPj_0gqK4e0200

3. China
> Active fleet: 3,285 aircraft (6.2% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: J-7 combat aircraft (12.7% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $252.3 billion (13.1% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BciHq_0gqK4e0200

2. Russia
> Active fleet: 4,173 aircraft (7.8% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: Mi-8/17/171 combat helicopter (18.9% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $61.7 billion (3.2% of world spending)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvOZB_0gqK4e0200

1. United States
> Active fleet: 13,247 aircraft (24.9% of global fleet)
> Most common aircraft: F-16C combat aircraft (5.9% of fleet)
> Military expenditure, 2020: $778.2 billion (40.3% of world spending)

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#World#Air Power#Us Air#The Air Force#Marine Corps#Navy#Flightglobal#The U S Air Force#General Dynamics#Soviet#Sukhoi
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities

Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
americanmilitarynews.com

US has ‘potential to lose’ to China, Air Force chief says

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, warned this week that there is “potential to lose” to China if the United States military doesn’t change its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Brown...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

126K+
Followers
87K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy