6 Signs You Might Be Emotionally Dependant

It’s common to want emotional support and direction from partners, especially in committed relationships. However, emotional dependency goes beyond the point of assistance, and there is a thin line between love and emotional dependency.

Emotional support is one of the biggest benefits of having relationships, be it a romantic one or just a friendship. You might go to your partner first if you need this kind of support.

Making a decision requires the approval of others

You are incapable of making even the smallest decision for your personal or professional projects without consulting those around you. You need the validation of a third party to determine whether you are on the right track. This is a typical symptom of emotional dependence. You must believe in yourself and, above all, accept that you are entitled to make mistakes. We’re all humans, after all.

Constant need for a company of others

Being all alone is something that frightens you, and you avoid it at all cost. You need the company of others, because being on your own feels scary and uncomfortable. This might be a fear of abandonment, and if you regularly feel this way, professional therapy can do wonders. Don’t be afraid to seek out help, especially if you can afford it. Let’s normalize therapy, it is about time.

Fear of rejection

You are constantly running away from conflicts, even when you are not at fault, because you are afraid of being abandoned or rejected. This constant feeling of having to restrain yourself for fear of being rejected is often a sign of emotional dependence. Indeed, the more we love, the more we tend to let go of everything in fear of losing the other. What are the outcomes? You find yourself agreeing to things you wouldn’t normally agree just to avoid starting arguments.

The need of keeping in touch – all the time

Calls, texts, emails, and DMs. You can’t imagine not hearing from them. This obsessive need to constantly be aware of what the other is doing and with whom they can be a sign of emotional dependence as well as jealousy. Try developing a trusting relationship with your partner. You can still spend some time alone even if you’re in a relationship.

Self-care

Identify your emotional demands for which you depend on others. Don’t you think it is unrealistic asking the other person to satisfy our emotional needs every time? What if they do not meet them? We will feel frustrated and disappointed. We can discover ways of fulfilling our emotional needs without relying on others.

Seek respect rather than attention

Many of us crave attention and are constantly battling for our place in our partners’ lives. Getting someone’s attention provides temporary happiness, but respect lasts longer. We become emotionally stronger once we gain respect and are no longer people pleasers.

It is critical to avoid becoming overly attached to people in order to maintain a healthy balance between ourselves and our relationships. Self-worth is built by not seeking external validation.

You are beautiful! You are brilliant! You deserve mental peace and happiness.

