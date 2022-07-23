ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

6 Signs You Might Be Emotionally Dependant

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
The Urban Menu
The Urban Menu
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrScQ_0gqK4RTT00
Source: coffeekai from Freepik

It’s common to want emotional support and direction from partners, especially in committed relationships. However, emotional dependency goes beyond the point of assistance, and there is a thin line between love and emotional dependency.

Emotional support is one of the biggest benefits of having relationships, be it a romantic one or just a friendship. You might go to your partner first if you need this kind of support.

Making a decision requires the approval of others

You are incapable of making even the smallest decision for your personal or professional projects without consulting those around you. You need the validation of a third party to determine whether you are on the right track. This is a typical symptom of emotional dependence. You must believe in yourself and, above all, accept that you are entitled to make mistakes. We’re all humans, after all.

Constant need for a company of others

Being all alone is something that frightens you, and you avoid it at all cost. You need the company of others, because being on your own feels scary and uncomfortable. This might be a fear of abandonment, and if you regularly feel this way, professional therapy can do wonders. Don’t be afraid to seek out help, especially if you can afford it. Let’s normalize therapy, it is about time.

Fear of rejection

You are constantly running away from conflicts, even when you are not at fault, because you are afraid of being abandoned or rejected. This constant feeling of having to restrain yourself for fear of being rejected is often a sign of emotional dependence. Indeed, the more we love, the more we tend to let go of everything in fear of losing the other. What are the outcomes? You find yourself agreeing to things you wouldn’t normally agree just to avoid starting arguments.

The need of keeping in touch – all the time

Calls, texts, emails, and DMs. You can’t imagine not hearing from them. This obsessive need to constantly be aware of what the other is doing and with whom they can be a sign of emotional dependence as well as jealousy. Try developing a trusting relationship with your partner. You can still spend some time alone even if you’re in a relationship.

Self-care

Identify your emotional demands for which you depend on others. Don’t you think it is unrealistic asking the other person to satisfy our emotional needs every time? What if they do not meet them? We will feel frustrated and disappointed. We can discover ways of fulfilling our emotional needs without relying on others.

Seek respect rather than attention

Many of us crave attention and are constantly battling for our place in our partners’ lives. Getting someone’s attention provides temporary happiness, but respect lasts longer. We become emotionally stronger once we gain respect and are no longer people pleasers.

It is critical to avoid becoming overly attached to people in order to maintain a healthy balance between ourselves and our relationships. Self-worth is built by not seeking external validation.

You are beautiful! You are brilliant! You deserve mental peace and happiness.

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Crystal Jackson

17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse

I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dependant#Dependency#Dependence#Friendship#Self Worth
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Narcissists Are Confusing

One day my marriage counselor made a clarifying statement. "A healthy love relationship is not gauged by how I feel about him/her," he said. "But how I feel about me when I am with him/her."
Natalie Maximets

How to Protect Yourself From a Narcissist

Narcissists are known for their charm and infectious enthusiasm, showing this side only to distant admirers. But living or working closely with a narcissist can be harmful to mental health and, at times, outright dangerous.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Crystal Jackson

11 Signs of Low Self-Esteem in Men

Some men appear so confident and charming that it’s easy to overlook the warning signs of insecurity and low self-esteem. Too often, we attribute this unhealthy and self-sabotaging mindset to men who aren’t successful at life or dating, and yet some of the worst cases of low self-esteem I’ve seen have been in the kind of men who seem to have it all — good looks, charm, and an easy way of relating to others.
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Emotionally Immature Relationships

Couple on motorized bikePhoto by Anastasia Shuraeva. Is your spouse mature or immature? While my marriage was suffering my husband began uncharacteristically abusing alcohol. I would tell him to stop taking my attention away from the three people who needed it most, our children. As his behavior digressed, so did mine.
HuffPost

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Happy couples who have been together awhile can teach us all a thing or two about how to sustain and nurture a strong, loving connection for years to come. We asked couples therapists — who have seen the good, the bad and the ugly — what things people in happy partnerships rarely ever do.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Need for Mindful Non-Sexual Touch

Non-sexual touch is healing, calming, and important for connection—sexual or otherwise. Modern American culture may discourage non-sexual touch. Non-sexual, appropriate touch within relationships can help people be less emotionally reactive, creating warmth and connection. "Nothing is as healing as the human touch." —Bobby Fischer. I teach a class...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Medical News Today

Common symptoms of depression: What to know

Everyone experiences feelings of sadness occasionally, but depression is different. It persists over time and can cause a range of other symptoms, including feelings of hopelessness, anger, irritability, tiredness, and difficulty concentrating. Depression is a medical condition that affects about. . It is also called clinical depression or major depressive...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Attachment, Jealousy, and Excessive Reassurance Seeking

Excessive reassurance seeking in close relationships rarely works and can further damage a relationship. Closely monitoring a relationship partner contributes to a hypervigilant style that just makes people feel worse. Partners may become fatigued and pull away if you are unreasonably demanding in seeking reassurance. You can find a better...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
verywellhealth.com

What Do Feelings of Impending Doom Mean?

Sensing that something bad is about to happen—a feeling of impending doom—is a typical symptom of anxiety. If this feeling is interfering with your daily life and is unrelated to a real potential for danger, it may be a sign of a medical issue. This article will describe...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about existential anxiety

Existential anxiety is a feeling of dread or panic that arises when a person confronts the limitations of their existence. Thoughts of death, the meaningless of life, or the insignificance of self, can all trigger existential anxiety. People may feel overwhelmed, hopeless, and helpless. However, while existential anxiety can make...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

List of ADHD medications: Comparing types

ADHD is a developmental condition that affects concentration and attention. Many different medications can reduce ADHD symptoms, and each has a range of benefits and side effects. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications are usually stimulants. Common options include Adderall XR, Vyvanse, and Concerta. However, people can also use nonstimulant...
HEALTH
The Urban Menu

The Urban Menu

San Diego County, CA
2K+
Followers
176
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The urban menu explores everything you want to know see and read about because you are passionate about making a difference in your community; it is about finding your connection and it is about what culture influences our everyday life. A publication of culture, art, food, and conversation. YOUR CITY, YOUR PASSION, YOUR LIFE

 http://www.theurbanmenu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy