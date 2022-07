NYC Mayor Eric Adams is upset. There’s been an influx of illegal migrants bussed to his and other liberal cities, and they’re straining city resources. Get this: he blames the “callousness” of border states like Texas! Gee, welcome to our world, Mayor Adams! Maybe you should check with your buddy Joe Biden? Former Chief of Border Patrol Ron Vitello joins Rick on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

