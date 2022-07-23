ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonjour! Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Tags Along With Mom, Ben Affleck for Paris Dinner

By Elisabeth McGowan
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

Bonsoir! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz absolutely slayed in a graphic tee and black high-waisted pants while on a French dinner with their mom, Ben Affleck and his daughters, Seraphina and Violet.

The blended family stepped out of a car and walked toward the restaurant Manko on Friday, July 22, in the romantic city, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life. Emme, 14, was seen rocking a chic graphic black-and-white collared T-shirt, one black necklace and one white choker and a pair of black shoes as they walked alongside Ben’s children. For their mama’s part, the “On My Way” artist, 52, donned a sleek, sleeveless black dress and heels, whereas the Tender Bar actor, 49, wore a plain white button-down shirt, black pants and matching shoes.

Hours earlier, J. Lo’s stylish teen was seen walking with Seraphina, 13, behind Jennifer and Ben as they all strolled through the city. For the simple outing, Emme rocked a yellow “Rolling Stone” T-shirt, a charcoal coat, jeans and maroon combat boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45a1nO_0gqK2bQH00
MEGA

In addition to Emme, the Marry Me actress shares Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Argo star shares his two daughters and son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J. Lo and her child have had a busy week so far, as the teenager was seen nearly one week prior celebrating their mom’s Las Vegas wedding by posing in Elvis Presley’s pink vintage Cadillac. For the photo-op, Emme held up a “rock on” symbol with their hands as they sat near the driver’s seat.

On Sunday, July 17, In Touch confirmed that Jennifer and Ben officially tied the knot in an adorable Sin City ceremony. After they exchanged vows, the “Jenny From the Block” pop star shared the news via her newsletter, On the JLo.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote at the time. “Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The couple apparently “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel,” per J. Lo’s post, but they were still able to officially say, “I do.”

“So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she added. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Ruth P.
3d ago

Sorry to say it, but Emma needs a makeover! Her hair looks like a frizzy messed up wig

lilly strong?
3d ago

This is the spiteful workings of the exes,. Why in the heck of all the times they've been to France would they take the kids on a honeymoon???🙄🤔What's gotten into these celebrities that can't move on emotionally?

Selina Mooneyham
2d ago

She definitely needs something done about her hair Jennifer can afford the best hair stylist .

