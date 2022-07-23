Video report: Cyclist injured after falling from bike in Chatham

OSTERVILLE – Both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries, not considered life-threatening, after a crash on Main Street late Saturday afternoon. Shortly before 6:00 p.m., Barnstable Police and COMM Firefighters responded to Main Street/South County Rd. in the area of Admirals Lane, after a vehicle apparently crossed over into the oncoming lane, struck a tree, and rolled over into a second oncoming vehicle. The Main Street needed to be completely closed down for a period of time while officials worked the scene. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 8.5 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post HN PHOTOS: Main Street, Osterville shut down after car strikes tree, rolls into oncoming vehicle… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO