Chatham, MA

Video report: Cyclist injured after falling from bike in Chatham

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

CHATHAM – An elderly male reportedly crashed his bicycle on the bike path near the intersection of...

capecoddaily.com

capecoddaily.com

Car vs motorcycle crash reported in Eastham

EASTHAM – A crash involving a car and motorcycle was reported in Eastham sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 in the area of Governor Prence Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to serious but not life-threatening. A second victim was evaluated at the scene. […] The post Car vs motorcycle crash reported in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bystanders perform CPR on driver after car vs tree on Oyster Harbors

OSTERVILLE – A car crashed into some trees in Osterville about 9 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Carraige Road on the Oyster Harbor island part of Osterville. According to reports, bystanders pulled the victim from the vehicle and performed CPR until rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are […] The post Bystanders perform CPR on driver after car vs tree on Oyster Harbors appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Lake View Drive residence and determined the victim had a leg injury. A MedFlight helicopter flew the victim from the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details […] The post Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Large semi snaps utility pole in Eastham

EASTHAM – A large tractor trailer snapped a utility pole in Eastham around 8 AM. Eastham Police warned motorists that the area of Nauset Road between Railroad Avenue and Route 6 will be closed for an extended period of time due to a tractor trailer unit colliding with a utility pole. Please avoid the area […] The post Large semi snaps utility pole in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Officials able secure gas after 5″ main struck in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – There were some anxious moments after a construction crew struck a 5″ gas main at the site of the new Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School on Station Avenue around 10 AM. Fortunately there was a shutoff nearby that was used to quickly secure the leak. No injuries were reported. National Grid responded to repair the […] The post Officials able secure gas after 5″ main struck in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Firefighters called to Daniel Webster Inn in Sandwich after smoke reported in building

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to the Daniel Webster Inn on Main Street sometime after 1 PM Wednesday after smoke was reported in the building. Crews stretched a ladder to the roof to check a HVAC unit whose motor had apparently overheated and burnt out. Smoke in the building had to be ventilated No injuries […] The post Firefighters called to Daniel Webster Inn in Sandwich after smoke reported in building appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Buzzards Bay crash stalls traffic on Route 6

BOURNE – A crash in Bourne snarled traffic on Route 6 for a time. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM at St. Margaret’s Street. At least two people were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

VIDEO: Jumping Humpback Lands on Boat in Plymouth; No One Hurt

PLYMOUTH (AP) – Boaters and whale watchers off White Horse Beach in Plymouth got a surprise over the weekend when a humpback whale breached and landed on the bow of a 19-foot boat. Town officials say the boat operator reported no injuries Sunday and no major damage that affected the seaworthiness of the vessel. Video […] The post VIDEO: Jumping Humpback Lands on Boat in Plymouth; No One Hurt appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Traffic delays were reported on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth Monday morning. A crash was reported on the overpass of Union Street in Yarmouth shortly before 8:30 PM. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Several others were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
hyannisnews.com

HIGH SCORING POLICE WORK: Barnstable patrolman quickly recovers teen’s stolen hockey bag…

HYANNIS – Patrolman Kevin Shaw of the Barnstable Police Department arrived at the Hyannis youth center Tuesday evening to take a report regarding a stolen hockey bag. He met a 15-year-old lad who had just noticed his hockey bag was missing. Patrolman Shaw also learned the young man had arrived at the skating rink earlier, after riding his electric bicycle all the way in from the town of Sandwich.
HYANNIS, NE
whdh.com

Coast Guard rescues 3 people from boat taking on water in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rescued in Plymouth by the Coast Guard after their boat hit something underwater and began taking on water. “We hit an underwater object in 30 or 40 feet of water and cracked the hull, and started taking on water,” said Keith Peterson. “The Coast Guard was nice enough to come on scene quickly.”
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

HN PHOTOS: Main Street, Osterville shut down after car strikes tree, rolls into oncoming vehicle…

OSTERVILLE – Both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries, not considered life-threatening, after a crash on Main Street late Saturday afternoon. Shortly before 6:00 p.m., Barnstable Police and COMM Firefighters responded to Main Street/South County Rd. in the area of Admirals Lane, after a vehicle apparently crossed over into the oncoming lane, struck a tree, and rolled over into a second oncoming vehicle. The Main Street needed to be completely closed down for a period of time while officials worked the scene. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Vehicle rolls on roof in Osterville

OSTERVILLE – A crash in Osterville left a vehicle on its roof. The crash happened shortly before 6 PM in the 1200 block of Main Street in Osterville. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Vehicle rolls on roof in Osterville appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Car ends up in water in Onset on Friday

ONSET – On Friday at approximately 10:37 PM, the Onset Fire Department was notified by Wareham Police dispatch of a vehicle in the water at the Onset Pier (184 Onset Avenue) with occupants possibly still inside. The Onset Fire Department responded and upon arrival were met with a vehicle that had come to rest in […] The post Car ends up in water in Onset on Friday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Fire breaks out aboard whale watching vessel off Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats’ party vessel. At approximately 10:32 AM, Plymouth Fire received a call from the Plymouth Harbormaster reporting an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and the U.S. […] The post Fire breaks out aboard whale watching vessel off Plymouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash shortly after 8 AM Saturday morning was causing delays approaching the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened on Route 3 before the bridge. EMTs evaluated victims but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fiery multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 leaves one dead, another injured

AVON — Chief Robert Spurr reports that the Avon Fire Department responded to a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Route 24. At approximately 2:30 a.m., the Avon Fire Department responded to the northbound side of Route 24, under the Harrison Boulevard overpass in Avon, for a report of a sedan that collided with a dump truck.
AVON, MA
whdh.com

Plymouth Fire knocks down flames on party boat with 54 on board

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Fire Department put out an engine compartment fire aboard a party boat Monday morning during an event, according to the department. At about 10:30 a.m., the Plymouth Harbormaster reporter an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene about two miles off the Plymouth coast.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Police investigating reported robbery at Stop & Shop Pharmacy in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy on Attucks Lane in Hyannis about 3:30 PM. According to reports, two males wearing masks demanded unknown pharmaceuticals before fleeing. Barnstable and State Police converged on the scene. A K9 tracking dog was attempting to locate the suspects. CWN will […] The post Barnstable Police investigating reported robbery at Stop & Shop Pharmacy in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
capecoddaily.com

Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues

FALMOUTH – Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth was recently closed to swimming after harmful bacteria was detected in the water. The beach has since reopened for swimming, with the town’s Beach Department posting an update on Saturday, July 23 that recent testing showed it was safe for people to enter the water again. Falmouth Beach […] The post Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA

