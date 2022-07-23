ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Edge On The Clock: DoorDash Changes Alcohol Delivery Policy

By Morgan Fogarty
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – You can earn six figures eating candy all day. Seriously! Candy Funhouse, an Ontario-based online candy company, is looking for a Chief Candy Officer. The job was posted to Instagram. Candidates need to be at least five years...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
SEATTLE, WA
Business Insider

An Introduction to Super Apps in Banking

Consumers' growing time spent with mobile and their overwhelming choice of products and providers are driving demand for rebundling in financial services. Super apps are emerging as the solution to meet this demand and improve the digital customer experience. In "An Introduction to Super Apps in Banking," we detail the building blocks of a financial super app, explain the difference between super app business models, explore the western super app opportunity, and more. To download this PDF and access the data and insights within, simply enter your information in the form to the right. We'll also add you to our Financial Services Beyond the Chart newsletter, which covers today's most important trends in banking, fintech, and payments.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Charlotte, NC
Business
Eater

Charlotte Staple Soul Gastrolounge Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 13 years serving as a neighborhood favorite in Plaza Midwood, Soul Gastrolounge (1500 B Central Avenue, Charlotte) will shut down on Sunday, August 14, due to the cost of rent increasing from $20 per square foot to $43 per square foot. Owners Andy and Lesa Kastanas announced that their newest cafe Sister will close at the end of July, but didn’t mention Soul Gastrolounge’s shuttering at the time — this also means that Tattoo Liquor Lounge (also owned by the Kastanases) will also go away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Changes are underway at the EpiCentre

Changes are afoot at the EpiCentre, previously a buzzing complex Uptown where people would flock to eat, drink, shop and be entertained. The EpiCentre auction has been delayed, again. It was scheduled for July 26 at 10am, and has been pushed back to Aug. 9 at 10am at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. The highest bidder […] The post Changes are underway at the EpiCentre appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy