Local Walmart Donates $5,000 To Tulsa Police Foundation

Tulsa Police are helping kids get ready for the new school year. Officers are asking for school supply donations like backpacks, pens and pencils, notebooks, art supplies and clothes. You can drop the donations off at TPD's Riverside, Mingo Valley or Gilcrease division lobbies now through August 12 from 8...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Collinsville Tag Office will temporarily close beginning Tuesday for required maintenance. The Cherokee Nation said it will post an update to Facebook when the business reopens.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, Okla. — Work started Tuesday on a new veteran’s hospital in Tulsa. The project kicked off with demolition on the inside of the Kerr Edmondson buildings in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. The new medical-surgical hospital will include 58 beds for veterans. Construction on the new building is...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This afternoon two were stabbed at an office building near West 7th Street and South Boulder Avenue. The two stabbed were transported to a hospital but Tulsa police say they will be okay.
OKAY, Okla. — Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning in Wagoner and Muskogee counties on Tuesday afternoon. According to an official with Wagoner County Emergency Management, a grass fire started in Muskogee County and moved into Wagoner County. The fire destroyed a couple of buildings, although...
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. On July 15 around 5:15 a.m., officers headed to East 11th Street and South Wheeling Avenue for a burglary in progress call. The suspect was seen trying to break into two...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect from a 2018 homicide. On September 1, 2018, 64-year-old James Gainer got into a fight with another man at an apartment complex near 51st and Lewis. Gainer beat the victim with a broomstick for several minutes....
UPDATE 10:30 AM: The Tulsa Police Department said Bobby Howard, 84, has been located. The Silver Alert has been canceled. Howard was found Tuesday according to the TPD. His condition is unknown. ***. Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say could be in danger. Police issued a...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Edmond Slyman, the owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa has died , according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant says the Slyman family has requested that instead of flowers, donations may be made to either Bristow Historical Society or Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
TULSA, Okla. — Mark your calendar or you could be missing out when it comes to your casino winnings. River Spirit Casino and Margaritaville Casino, near 81st and Riverside, rolled out new chips July 7. The casino says they do this periodically for security reasons. The only catch is...
TULSA, Okla. — The continued heatwave in Oklahoma doesn't just pose a risk to those working outdoors, but also those living outdoors. Today 2 News followed Tulsa Housing Solutions outreach specialists as they distributed water and cooling towels to those experiencing homelessness. Many of the people we talked to...
Tulsa Police say three juveniles were issued citations for trespassing after police found them on the roof of a Tulsa elementary school. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the school for some suspicious vehicles parked near the building. While police were investigating the cars, they say the school alarm went off, indicating that someone was on the roof.
TULSA, Okla. — Drivers, residents, and businesses in south Tulsa are eagerly awaiting the planned partial reopening of a section of Yale that has been closed for months. The City of Tulsa announced South Yale between East 81st and East 91st will partially re-open on Wednesday. The re-opening will be one lane in each direction until the project is finished in October 2023.
On Saturday, July 23, Skiatook Police responded to a desperate call from parents about a missing 2-year-old child. Parents were concerned he had been kidnapped but police quickly found him in a nearby yard and quietly returned him to his own home. The police said the child was unharmed and no charges will be filed against the parents because they made the right decision to call in the police to search for the child quickly.
Wrestling teams in Berryhill and Sand Springs, alongside the community, are rallying together to help a former Berryhill and OSU wrestler. Jonce Blaylock is battling an aggressive form of cancer and getting treatment for a desmoplastic small round cell tumor. Work is underway to raise money for him as he fights this battle. Blaylock’s supporters have raised $4,500 dollars to help him pay for his treatment by selling t-shirts.
The City of Tulsa is launching an "American Rescue Plan Act Community Needs survey." The survey will assess the pandemic recovery needs of Tulsans, and give residents the chance to share feedback on the city's priorities for the second round of ARPA funding. The results of the survey will be...
A display about the s1952 state champion Lincoln Lions basketball team called the Claremore Clowns at the 'Heritage, History, and Hope' exhibit at the Claremore Museum of History. We start this episode with taxes! The tax code is complicated, and the fiscal impact of the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision on...
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of driving a truck stolen from an area veterans center, with a police-issued pistol inside. Police say it all started around 3 a.m. when officers spotted a man who they say was acting suspiciously around a pickup truck at a gas station near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. Police ran the tag on the truck and found that it was stolen. Officers then tried to confront the man.
