Local Walmart Donates $5,000 To Tulsa Police Foundation

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO