Click here to read the full article. Mangusta’s latest fleet member is full of surprises. The Mangusta 165 REV, which was launched this week at the Italian builder’s Viareggio yard, was inspired by the sports cars of the early 20th century and has a ton of distinctive automotive-style features. As its moniker implies, the 165-footer is the flagship of the new Mangusta REV series of maxi open yachts. It follows in the footsteps of the bestselling Mangusta 165 of which the Overmarine brand has delivered 12 to date. There are, however, noticeable differences between the two. The newcomer has a fresh design...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO