Travel Guide: Family Adventures Throughout North Carolina

By Kidding Around Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur neighboring state of North Carolina is a popular place for both day trips and vacations. From the lush and adventurous mountains of the west to the stunning coastline and Outer Banks of the east, there is so much to do in North Carolina. If you’re planning a trip up to...

Alina Andras

4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
This North Carolina City is the No. 1 Place for Glamping in America

If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors in North Carolina, but don’t want to squat behind a tree when nature calls, this list is for you. Upgraded Points analyzed 100 cities across the country to find the top glamping destinations. Data was collected on 13 different weighted factors within three main categories: accommodation, recreation, and climate. Among them were hiking trail mileage, treehouse Airbnb listings, and natural hazard risk scores.
North Carolina’s Hidden Cemeteries

“’Tis hard to break the tender cord, when love has bound the heart. ’Tis hard, so hard, to speak the words, ‘We must forever part.’ ”. ’Tis also hard to stroll Ocracoke Island’s paths without stumbling upon a Howard family burial ground. Howards are buried in most of the island’s 80 or so cemeteries. Ten generations (and counting) of descendants of William Howard have lived on Ocracoke since Howard purchased the island in 1759. A walk through the Old Howard Cemetery is like entering a living book of poetry on heartache and love. Like Capt. James Howard’s epitaph, many of the gravestones hold inscriptions of hymns, poems, Scripture, or plain old human emotion. Many also face away from the grave so that visitors won’t stand on their loved ones.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
North Carolina City Is Best For Millennials Looking To Relocate

Millennials currently represent a huge demographic in this country, with about 72 million of them in the U.S. And there’s no doubt many are bound to be attracted to certain cities for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals where the best cities for them are located.
Alina Andras

6 affordable weekend getaways in North Carolina

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and it's easy to see why so many people love to spend their holidays here. No matter who you are traveling with, you will definitely find something for your liking in North Carolina.
One Of The Best Cities To Flip Houses Is In North Carolina

I love watching HGTV and I have to admit they make it look easy. Which makes me sometimes wish I could just invest in real estate by buying and flipping houses. Though I realize that process is extremely more extensive than shown in a 30-minute TV show. So while I may dream of it, I don’t see that project in my immediate future. Though the 5 and sometimes even six-figure payday is extremely tempting. If you are interested and a little handier, you’d be interested to know that one of the best cities to flip houses in, is located in North Carolina.
North Carolinians think recession is here

North Carolinians are greatly concerned about our economy. According to the John Locke Foundation’s latest Civitas Poll, 77% of state voters believe we are currently in a recession. Most call inflation “a huge problem” and say it’s difficult to afford housing, food, and gas. At the...
Remember this? Greenville man wins Mega Millions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – So, no one has won that Mega Millions jackpot yet. The next big drawing is Tuesday night with an estimated $810 million on the line. It was just a decade or so ago that a family in Greenville was all the news after they struck it rich. In 2011, James Jones […]
Climbing

New Bouldering Area Purchased In North Carolina

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Carolina Climbers’ Coalition (CCC) and Access Fund are pleased to announce the purchase and protection of...
This Is The Most Famous Band From North Carolina

Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:. "To...
The Associated Press

UNC Hospitals and UNC Health Rex ranked as top hospitals in North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- UNC Hospitalsin Chapel Hill is ranked nationally across four adult specialties in US News’ 2022-23 “ Best Hospitals ” report, released today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005809/en/ UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo: Business Wire)
North Carolina Town Ranks No. 1 in Destinations for Foodies in the US

4. Kill Devil Hills, NC (Outer Banks) Now, before we discussed which state was the cheapest to live in. That’s all great, but sometimes you want to go where the money is at. You know, where the money resides! Now, we’re learning that North Carolina has one of the wealthiest cities in America. How about that? The Carolinas are taking over this year with these rankings.
North Carolina’s Favorite Chocolate Covered Treat is Creepy Crawly

Look I’ll be the first to admit my bias. I don’t like chocolate. That being said most of these treats I can see how, if you were normal and did, you would enjoy them. But North Carolina, I’m shocked and honestly disgusted. While there is not one thing on this list I’d personally want to eat we by far have the worst option. But let’s take a step back. This list came from Shane Co. which looked at Google Trends Search Data over the last 5 years to determine to most popular chocolate covered treat in each US State.
North Carolina couple delivers missing FedEx packages

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors. The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches. A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a […]
